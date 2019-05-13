Three Harford girls lacrosse teams to play for region titles

Three Harford County girls lacrosse teams will play for region titles Wednesday after each won section championships Monday.

North Harford (10-5) won the Class 2A East, Section I title by beating visiting Rising Sun (9-4), 19-3, while C. Milton Wright (11-3) won the 3A North, Section II crown over visiting Kenwood, 22-3. Patterson Mill (8-6) kept its 1A state title defense in check with a 16-5 win at Perryville (9-3) in the 1A East, Section I final.

At North Harford, Hawks senior Brenna Duley scored 23 seconds into the game and the rout was on. Goals from Casey Diventi (two goals) and Meridith Price (two goals, one assist) and another from Duley and the Hawks were up 4-0 just 2:01 into the game.

The Tigers called a timeout and though it took a couple of minutes out of the stoppage, the Hawks added a fifth unanswered goal by Hannah Smith.

The Tigers broke the Hawks run with Kaitlyn Shivey scoring the first of her two goals with 20:30 left in the half.

The Hawks, though, reeled off four more goals over a three-minute span for an 9-1 lead.

“We made it easy because we really incorporate a lot of stuff that we do in practice, we’re really good about moving the ball, and also, all of our offense are capable of scoring,” Duley said. “We really try to get everyone involved, get everyone passing, scoring, assisting.”

The Hawks certainly did that, with 10 different players scoring a goal, led by three each from Lily Macatee (one assist) and Smith (two assists).

Emma Hopkins scored back-to-back goals, sandwiched between the Tigers other two goals. Molly Raiser scored unassisted and Shivey on a free position shot.

The Hawks then closed the half with four straight goals. One by Anna Racine, Smith’s second and Macatee’s first two.

The Hawks, who had an 18-7 advantage in draw controls, won the second half 4-0 as clock management took over with lots of work on the possession and passing game.

Diventi, Macatee, Smith and Brooke Ciampaglio provided the Hawks second half scoring. “Brenna and I have both been on the team since our freshman year and this is the best team that I’ve been on all four years,” Ciampaglio said. “We have a lot of talented individuals, but our team chemistry is something that they can’t beat. Our team chemistry is the best it’s ever been this year.”

Tori Gay and Rachel Keeney added a goal apiece in the win and Lauryn Warfield added an assist.

The Hawks played three goalies with Lexi Coldiron making two saves in one half of play. Kayleigh Sasdelli added one save in the second half, while Trinity Testerman came on late, but recorded no saves.

Tigers goalie Ashley MacFarland had nine saves.

North Harford will travel to Queen Anne’s for Wednesday’s 2A East Region championship game. Game time to be determined.

Huskies move on

In Patterson Mill’s win, Delaney Madsen, Sydney Beck and Elise Alders scored three goals apiece to guide the Huskies victory.

Kate Springer, Beth Bruck and Lindsey Tolliver added two goals each and Anna Salerno scored once.

Adding assists were Alders, Bruck, Salerno, Springer, Beck and Madsen.

The Huskies played two goalies. Faith Treptow had 10 saves and Cynthia Salazar added one save.

The Huskies will host Cambridge-South Dorchester, Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for the 1A East Region title.

Mustangs roll

CMW stats were not provided. The Mustangs will host Franklin in Wednesday’s 3A North Region title game. Time to be determined.

Mustangs beat Bobcats

CMW moved on Friday with an 15-7 win over visiting Bel Air (7-7) in 3A North play.

“We came out a little frantic, but our girls really stepped up and took control of the pace of the game. Our defense (Courtney Frank, Sam Marzullo, Claire Mottley and Cassidy Hoover) was very solid and executed the game plan,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “We had a new goalie in cage (Caleigh Kohr) and she made some great saves that turned into scoring opportunities for us.

Taylor Marchetti led the scoring with four goals, while Maddie Remeto, Kaitlyn Bagkowski and Aubrey Hoover each had three goals and one assist.

Maggi Hall scored four goals to pace Bel Air. Bailey Springer added two goals and Addie Kalama scored one. Gabby Trzeciak added an assist.

Mustangs goalie Kohr made four saves and Bobcats keeper Riley Patrick had 12 saves.

Hawks beat Cobras

North Harford advanced in 2A east Friday with its 16-6 win over visiting Harford Tech (7-7).

Warfield led the win with four goals and two assists. Duley added three goals and an assist, while Diventi (two assists), Macatee and Keeney each scored two goals.

Racine, Gay and Price added a goal apiece and Smith had one assist

Molly Re scored five of Tech’s six goals and Kellyann Coccia tallied one goal.

North Harford, which led 9-2 at the half, played two goalies. Coldiron made four saves and Sasdelli added two saves.

Tech goalie Mackenzie Bianchi had seven saves.

Huskies beat Warriors

Patterson Mill got past host Havre de Grace (6-7), 19-4, Friday in 1A East play.,

Springer led the Huskies with four goals. Salerno and Madsen added three goals each, while Beck, Tolliver and Alders scored two goals apiece.

Gabbie Franco, Liz Fabiano and Ally Torgerson also scored a goal each.

Madsen added two assists, while others with assists were Tolliver, Alders, Salerno, Springer and Beck.

