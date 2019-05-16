Patterson Mill girls win 1A East Region lacrosse title

The Patterson Mill girls stayed on track for a repeat Wednesday, beating visiting Cambridge-South Dorchester, 16-6, for the Class 1A East lacrosse championship.

The defending 1A state champion Huskies (9-6) will battle Boonsboro in a state semifinal at Havre de Grace’s James R. Harris Stadium, Saturday at 10 a.m.

North Harford, meanwhile, fell short in its 2A East title quest. The Hawks (10-6) lost at Queen Anne’s, 12-6, Wednesday evening.

In Paterson Mill’s win, Anna Salerno scored four goals to lead the Huskies and Sydney Beck added three goals. Kate Springer, Lindsey Tolliver and Elise Alders scored two goals apiece.

Adding single goals were Beth Bruck, Delaney Madsen and Ally Torgerson.

Bruck led with four assists, while Springer, Tolliver and Madsen had one each.

Huskies goalie Faith Treptow made four saves.

Hawks lose

In North Harford’s loss, Lily Macatee led the efforts with three goals and an assist. Rachel Keeney scored two goals and Anna Racine scored one.

Lexi Coldiron was in goal for the Hawks and she made 13 saves. The Hawks were down, 9-3 at the half.

Sarah Bowyer scored five goals to lead Queen Anne’s. Goalie Abby Simonetti had six saves.

