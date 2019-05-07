Girls lacrosse teams set for regional playoffs

Harford County’s public high school girls lacrosse teams are headed for region playoff action as brackets were drawn Monday.

Five of the nine competing school’s will begin play Wednesday.

In Class 3A North, Edgewood will play at Bel Air and Aberdeen will visit Dundalk on Wednesday. Both games are set for 5 p.m.

C. Milton Wright will host the Bel Air-Edgewood winner on Friday.

In 2A East, Harford Tech will host Fallston at 5 p.m. Wednesday. North Harford will host the winner on Friday.

In 1A East, Patterson Mill will visit Havre de Grace on Friday to begin its defense of the 1A state title won last season.

Perryville awaits the winner on Monday.

Bobcats close with win

Bel Air (5-7) closed regular season play Friday with an 18-6 win at Perry Hall.

Maggi Hall scored seven goals to lead the win. Bailey Springer and Addie Kalama scored three goals each, while Anna McQuay, Gabby Trzeciak, Katie McGrain, Jenna Ranney and Logan Cook scored a goal apiece.

Trzeciak and Hall also had three assists each. Alexis Augustitus added two and Springer had one.

The Bobcats played two goalies with Riley Patrick making four saves in the first half) and Isabel Gautreaux adding one save in the second half.

Hawks win, too

North Harford (8-5) also closed with a win Friday, beating visiting Eastern Tech, 15-4.

Rachel Keeney and Lauryn Warfield paced the scoring with four goals apiece. Brenna Duley added three goals and one assist and Lily Macatee netted two goals.

Emma Hopkins and Meridith Price added a goal each, while Hannah Smith added two assists and Tori Gay had one assist.

The Hawks played two goalies. Lexi Coldiron made one save and Kaleigh Sasdelli added four saves.

The Hawks were in control at the half, leading, 10-1.

Patriots beat St. Mary’s

John Carroll (9-7) opened IAAM A Conference playoffs on Thursday with a 10-9 win over host St. Mary’s. The Patriots were up at the half, 7-6.

Reilly Cisar led the scoring with three goals and two assists. Lexi Burch added two goals, as did Katie Hormes, who also had two caused turnovers and two ground balls.

Others contributing to the scoring were Ellie Hollin (one goal, one caused turnover); Bryn Fitzkee (one goal, one assist, three ground balls, two draw controls); Erin Scannell (one goal, two caused turnovers, two draw controls); Maddy Sterling (one assist, three ground balls); and Kaitlyn Sydnor (one assist).

Patriots goalie Emily Sterling had 11 saves and two interceptions.

The Patriots season came to close on Monday in the next round of the playoffs. John Carroll lost at Glenelg Country School, 16-8.

