Patterson Mill girls get a boost with lacrosse win over Bel Air

It’s been an up and down year for the Patterson Mill girls lacrosse team, defending Class 1A state champions.

Tuesday the Huskies got a boost as playoffs near, winning at neighboring rival, Bel Air, 14-13, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.

Kate Springer (assist) led the Huskies (3-3, 5-6) scoring with four goals, while Beth Bruck (assist) and Sydney Beck added three goals apiece. Anna Salerno scored twice and single goals were scored by Delaney Madsen (two assists) and Elise Alders (assist).

Maggi Hall (two assists) led the Bobcats (3-3, 5-7) with seven goals. Addie Kalama (assist) and Alexis Augustitus (assist) added two goals each, while Gabby Trzeciak (two assists) and Ava Goeller scored a goal apiece.

Huskies goalie Faith Treptow made nine saves and Bobcats keeper Riley Patrick had eight saves.

Hawks beat Cobras

North Harford (4-2, 8-5) beat visiting Harford Tech (2-4, 5-6), 22-11, Tuesday in Chesapeake play. The Hawks led 13-4 at the half.

Lauryn Warfield scored four goals to pace the Hawks scoring. Brenna Duley (assist) and Lily Macatee added three goals each, while two goals apiece were scored by Tori Gay, Casey Diventi, Meridith Price and Brooke Ciampaglio.

Also scoring goals were Anna Racine, Emma Hopkins, Julia Barstow and Jackie McGowan.

Hannah Smith and Rachel Keeney had assists.

Molly Re (assist) and Claire Ashburn led Tech scoring with three goals apiece and Mackenzie Gallery added two goals.

Ally Storm, Cassidy Poole (two assists) and Morgan Kovacic added a goal each.

The Hawks played two goalies with Kaleigh Sasdelli making four saves and Lexi Coldiron making two saves.

Tech also played two goalies with Sammy Peters making three saves Mackenzie Bianchi making eight saves.

Patriots lose

John Carroll (7-6) lost 11-10 in overtime at Notre Dame Prep on Tuesday. The game was knotted, 6-6, at the half.

Katie Hormes (three goals, three caused turnovers, three ground balls, four draw controls) and Erin Scannell (three goals, one assist, two caused turnovers, two ground balls) led the scoring.

Bryn Fitzkee added two goals and three draw controls, while Maddy Sterling and Reilly Cisar added a goal and assist each.

Lexi Burch also had one assist and three ground balls.

Patriots goalie Emily Sterling had 12 saves and one caused turnover.

Warriors split two

The Havre de Grace (5-2, 6-6) girls lacrosse team pulled itself back to .500 with a win Tuesday and loss Wednesday.

The win Tuesday was an 19-8, UCBAC Susquehanna Division win over visiting Bo Manor (3-3, 6-4).

Shawnee Mahan led the Warriors (4-2, 5-5) with five goals. Gia Gasdia and Ali James added three goals apiece.

Haley Sullivan and Gwen Deleva both scored two goals, while players with one goal each were Autumn Gladfelter, Karli Chancey, Hailey Bushyager and Emma Hartman.

In goal, Kaeley Hitchings, the Warriors keeper, made eight saves.

Havre de Grace also hosted North East (2-4, 2-8) and won, 17-7, in Susquehanna play, April 24.

Gwen Deleva had the hot hand for the Warriors, pouring in a season-high eight goals. James added three goals and Mahan and Hartman both scored two goals. Sullivan and Payton Deleva added a goal apiece.

In goal for the Warriors, Gasdia made three saves and Hitchings had two.

The Warriors fell on Wednesday at Edgewood, 13-8, in non-division play.

Mahan, Gasdia and Gwen Deleva led with two goals apiece. Bushyager and James added a goal each.

Warriors goalie Alana Nye made three saves.

Tigers beat Eagles

Aberdeen (2-5, 3-8) closed Susquehanna play with a loss Tuesday, losing 15-6, at division champion Rising Sun (7-0, 8-2).

Emma Cook’s three goals led the Eagles scoring. Lily Proctor, Hannah Armstrong and Tionna Harris added a goal each.

Eagles goalie Taylor Miller made 23 saves.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports