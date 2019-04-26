C. Milton Wright girls finish perfect in winning division lacrosse title

The C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse team closed out a perfect UCBAC Chesapeake Division championship season Thursday night.

The Mustangs (6-0, 8-2) cruised past host Patterson Mill (3-3, 4-6), winning 18-6.

“On the night, out of our 18 goals, 11 were assisted, finishing with really good opportunities,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “Tonight we played as a whole attack and really looked for the great options. Defensively we had 15 ground balls and some great stops to finish out that game.”

Maddie Remeto and Haley Cummins scored four goals apiece to lead the Mustangs attack. Taylor Marchetti had seven draw controls, three goals and two assists.

Anna Salerno and Kate Springer led the Huskies with two goals apiece. Lindsey Tolliver and Beth Bruck each had a goal and Bruck also had an assist.

Mustangs goalie Sawyer Graham had 10 saves.

Bobcats beat Cobras

Bel Air (3-2, 4-6) added a Chesapeake win at Harford Tech (2-3, 5-5), winning 18-11, Thursday.

Maggi Hall (three assists) scored seven times to lead the Bobcats and Ava Goeller found the net five times.

Gabby Trzeciak (two assists) contributed three goals, while Addie Kalama scored two Anna McQuay, one.

Alexis Augustitus had two assists and Bailey Springer had one.

Molly Re paced Tech scoring with five goals. Claire Ashburn and Cassidy Poole added two goals apiece, while Ally Storm and Mackenzie Gallery tallied a goal each.

Poole and Re also had assists.

Bel Air played two goalies with Riley Patrick making four saves and Izzy Gautreaux adding five saves.

Tech also played two goalies with Sammy Peters making two saves and Mackenzie Bianchi making three saves.

Hawks beat Cougars

North Harford (3-2, 7-5) also won in Chesapeake play Thursday, beating host Fallston (3-3, 3-4), 14-4. The Hawks led 8-1 at half.

“I'm so proud of this selfless group of girls for their hard work and determination to play as a team,” Hawks coach Patty Murdy said.

The Hawks were led by five players with two goals each. Scoring were Brenna Duley (one assist); Anna Racine; Emma Hopkins; Lily Macatee (one assist); and Meridith Price.

Adding single goals were Tori Gay (two assists); Casey Diventi; Rachel Keeney; and Lauryn Warfield. Hannah Smith added one assist.

Logan Ward led the Cougars with two goals, while Juliana Williams and Allie Holt netted a goal apiece.

North Harford goalie Lexi Coldiron made eight saves and Cougars keeper

Lauren Gabranski had two saves in the Cougars goal. Makayla Hinkle came on to make four saves.

Eagles beat Indians

In Susquehanna Division action, Aberdeen (2-4, 3-7) defeated visiting North East (2-5, 2-9), 12-10, Thursday.

Emma Cook and Layla Gagne took care of the scoring with six goals apiece.

Aberdeen goalie Taylor Miller made 17 saves.

FCA wins big

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) defeated visiting Rockbridge Academy, 18-4, Thursday in Kingsville.

Hannah Leubecker led the way with six goals and an assist. Sam Deiaco adsded four goals, while players with two goals each were Bailey Alampi (assist); Jordan Macri (two assists); and Ashley Waldhauser (one assist).

Kennedy Albritton and Natalie Macri added a goal each and Emma Carpenter had one assist.

Leubecker added a team-high seven draw controls and Belle Shipley had two.

Falcons goalie Stephanie Pabst posted two saves. The Falcons were ahead 13-1 at half.

