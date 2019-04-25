Havre de Grace girls get lacrosse win over North East

In the lone girls lacrosse action on the schedule Wednesday, Havre de Grace (3-2, 4-5) hosted North East (2-4, 2-8) and won, 17-7, in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.

Gwen Deleva had the hot hand for the Warriors, pouring in a season-high eight goals. Ali James added three goals and Shawnee Mahan and Emma Hartman both scored two goals. Haley Sullivan and Payton Deleva added a goal apiece.

In goal for the Warriors, Gia Gasdia made three saves and Kaeley Hitchings had two.

Bobcats beat Hawks

In Chesapeake Division play Wednesday, Bel Air (2-2, 3-6) edged host North Harford (2-2, 6-5), 15-14.

Maggi Hall scored seven goals to lead the Bobcats. Gabby Trzeciak and Katie McGrain added two goals each and single goal scorers were Addie Kalama, Ava Goeller, Anna McQuay and Bailey Springer.

Trzeciak and Hall added three assists apiece. McQuay, Goeller and Kalama also had assists.

For the Hawks, Tori Gay, Lily Macatee and Meredith Price scored three goals each. Brenna Duley added two goals and Casey Diventi had a goal and two assists.

Emma Hopkins and Brooke Ciampaglio also scored a goal each. Hannah Smith had two assists and Lauryn Warfield had one.

Bel Air goalie Riley Patrick made nine saves, the last on an 8-meter shot with four seconds left to preserve the win.

Hawks goalie Lexi Coldiron made 12 saves. Bel Air led at half, 9-6.

Patriots get win

John Carroll (7-5) added a win Tuesday, 13-9, over visiting Bryn Mawr.

The game was tied 6-6 at half.

Erin Scannell (one assist) and Katie Hormes (six draw controls) led the scoring with four goals each. Maddy Sterling (two draw controls) and Lexi Burch scored two goals apiece and Bryn Fitzkee added one goal. Rielly Cisar was credited with seven assists.

Patriots goalie Emily Sterling had 14 saves and two ground balls.

