C. Milton Wright girls start slow, finish fast, for 22-9 lacrosse victory over Harford Tech

The C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse team overcame an unusual slow start Tuesday night to beat visiting Harford Tech, 22-9, in a UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.

Tech (2-2, 5-4), which won the first four draws, jumped out to an 3-0 lead just under four minutes in.

Mackenzie Gallery and Molly Re scored a free position goal each and Re came from behind the goal to sneak one past CMW keeper Sawyer Graham for the 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs (4-0, 6-1) first draw control win turned into a goal, just 11 seconds after Re’s goal. Taylor Marchetti, who scored eight times in the game, netted the goal, which started a string of seven straight by the Mustangs.

Maddie Remeto, off an Haley Cummins assist, scored her only goal, before Marchetti scored again to tie the game at 3-3.

Marchetti then scored a pair of free position shots, with Tech calling a timeout between them.

Kaitlyn Bagkowski followed with her only goal. Her initial shot was stopped by Tech keeper Samantha Peters, but the rebound went right back to Bagkowski who fired the high shot back in.

Marchetti then added her fifth goal of the half, before Tech ended the run with a Gallery free position goal.

The Mustangs then scored seven consecutive goals to close the half. Lydia Cassilly scored her two goals in the run, as did Aubrey Hoover. “We just didn’t really have the ball in the beginning of the game, but once we started winning it and got it down, pushed the fast break, everything was clicking for us, so it really got us back on track, thank goodness,” Hoover said.

Marchetti added one more goal as well and Cummins scored two, including the last goal with :13 left that created the running clock.

“They were giving me a heart attack,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said of her team’s slow start. “I think we came out really flat, I could see it in our warm-ups as well, so we knew we were going to have to make some shift there early in the beginning and then finally getting the draw became huge.”

The running clock to start the second half didn’t last but for 51 seconds. Re scored her third goal, followed by Claire Ashburn netting her lone goal on a free position shot a minute later.

Cumins answered for the Mustangs from the free position range, but Gallery added her third goal to keep the Cobras within eight, 15-7.

CMW, though, scored three quick goals to push the lead back to and over 10 to initiate another running clock.

Georgia Beachey, Paige Stoner and Marchetti provided the goals. The Mustangs then added their final four goals. Carly Muffley scored twice, Marchetti added her eighth and Reese Baldwin added her one and only.

Cummins finished with three assists, while Stoner, Cassilly and Joslyn Moore had one assist each.

Gallery and Re, who scored four goals apiece, closed the scoring with a free position goal apiece.

“I think that because we scored the first three goals our girls were really excited and I think that when they [CMW] started to come back a little, we started to get nervous or worried that we’re gonna lose that lead,” Tech coach Katie Freeman said. “

Mustangs goalie Graham finished the night with four saves, while Tech keeper Peters made eight saves.

Cougars beat Bobcats

Fallston (3-2, 3-3) visited and beat Bel Air (1-2, 2-5), 10-7, Tuesday night in Chesapeake play.

Logan Ward scored three goals to pace the Cougars scoring. Megan Dudick and Juliana Williams netted two goals apiece, while Bekah Taylor, Allie Holt (assist) and Delaney Nicolaus added a goal each.

For Bel Air, Maggi Hall’s four goals led all scorers, while single goals were scored by Addie Kalama, Ava Goeller and Anna McQuay.

Gabby Trzeciak added two assists for the Bobcats, while Hall and Alexis Augustitus had one assist each.

Fallston goalie Lauren Gabranski made six saves and Bel Air goalie Riley Patrick had four saves.

Huskies beat Rams

Patterson Mill (2-2, 4-5) beat host Edgewood (0-5, 3-5), 15-3, Tuesday in Chesapeake play.

Kate Springer led the Huskies scoring with four goals. Sydney Beck and Elise Alders added three goals each, while Lindsey Tolliver and Anna Salerno scored two apiece. Delaney Madsen tallied one goal.

Salerno added two assists and others with one assist were Madsen, Springer and Tolliver.

Patterson Mill goalie Faith Treptow made seven saves.

Eagles beat Eagles

Aberdeen (1-4, 2-7) was beaten by visiting Bo Manor (3-2, 6-3), 8-6, Tuesday afternoon in Susquehanna Division play.

Layla Gagne scored four goals for Aberdeen. Jordan Lamprides and Cynthia Batres added a goal apiece.

Aberdeen goalie Taylor Miller made 22 saves.

Patriots beat Severn

John Carroll (6-5) beat host Severn, 13-7, Tuesday. The game was knotted 3-3 at halftime.

Bryn Fitzkee scored five goals to guide the win and Erin Scannell added four goals.

Reilly Cisar added a goal and four assists and Katie Hormes had a goal, seven draw controls and one assist. Kaityln Sydnor and Ellie Hollin (three draw controls) also had a goal each.

Lexi Burch and Grace Milliron were credited with an assist apiece.

Goalie Emily Sterling made nine saves.

