C. Milton Wright girls move to top of division with lacrosse win over Fallston

The C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse team moved into the top spot of the UCBAC’s Chesapeake Division Thursday night. The Mustangs (3-0, 4-1) traveled to Fallston and beat the Cougars (2-2, 2-3), 11-5.

“We played a well rounded game and had a lot of girl contribute to the win,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said.

Senior Aubrey Hoover led the scoring with four goals and an assist. Hoover also had three caused turnovers and four draw controls.

Taylor Marchetti also had multiple goals with two and she added two caused turnovers and four draw controls. Lydia Cassilly rounded out the multi-goal scorers. She finished with two goals and one assist.

Rachel Solak led the Fallston scoring with two goals. Logan Ward, Juliana Williams and Megan Dudick added a goal apiece.

Cougars goalie Lauren Gabranski had 15 saves.

Eagles beat Mariners

Aberdeen (1-3, 2-6) won its first Susquehanna Division game over host Joppatowne (0-3, 0-6), 13-5.

Emma Cook poured in six goals to lead the Eagles and Layla Gagne scored five.

Cynthia Batres and Lilly Proctor added a goal each and Aberdeen goalie Taylor Miller made 13 saves.

FCA wins

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) girls lacrosse team defeated Anne Arundel County, 19-11, at home in Kingsville on Thursday.

Hannah Leubecker continued her scoring dominance with a nine-goal effort. Ashley Waldhauser added five goals, while Sam Deiaco scored three and Emma Carpenter netted two.

Leubecker also had three assists, while Deaico and Waldhauser each had two. Carpenter and Jordan Macri also had an assist each.

Leubecker led with 14 draw controls and Waldhauser had eight. Deaico grabbed three and Bailey Alampi, one.

FCA goalie Stephanie Pabst made two saves. The Falcons were ahead at half, 10-6.

The Falcons (8-3) will be back in action Monday, visiting Rockbridge Academy in Crownsville.

Patriots lose

John Carroll (4-5) fell at McDonogh, 12-8, Thursday. The game was tied 5-5 at halftime.

Maddy Sterling (two ground balls, three draw controls) and Erin Scannell both scored three goals to lead the Patriots efforts.

Bryn Fitzkee and Katie Hormes added a goal apiece. Goalie Emily Sterling made 10 saves.

Other score

In Chesapeake play, Harford Tech (2-1, 5-3) defeated host Edgewood (0-4, 3-4), 15-3. Stats were not yer available.

