Havre de Grace girls rebound from two tough losses to beat Aberdeen in lacrosse

Coming off a pair of disappointing losses, the Havre de Grace girls lacrosse team put it all together Tuesday in an dominating win in and over Aberdeen.

The Warriors (1-2, 2-4) scored twice in the first minute and were never threatened, beating the Eagles (0-3, 1-6), 17-1, in an UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.

Shawnee Mahan, who led the Warriors with five goals, took and won the opening draw. A few seconds later Mahan scored just :11 in.

Payton Deleva (two goals) followed 45 seconds later and the Warriors scored four more before the Eagles Emma Cook scored the Eagles only goal.

“I just feel like it gave us the momentum that we’ve been missing from the loss of our last two games, because of how disappointing they were,” Mahan said of the Warriors fast start. “I think it got the girls spirits up and it’s like ok, we have the momentum, we can win this game if we just keep this energy.”

The energy was clearly evident in the draw. Havre de Grace controlled the draw to an 18-2 (11-1 in first half) advantage, which led to four more goals to end the half. The Warriors led 10-1 at the break.

“A very comfortable win, I think our biggest concern is my girls don’t have the self-confidence in themselves so we’re trying to come together as a team,” Warriors coach Melania Rimel-Holloway said. “Coming off today has really, I think, brought us better together as a family as a team.”

The Warriors scored seven, second half goals in an 11 minute stretch. Ali James finished with four goals and Gwen Deleva scored three, the final three. Gia Gasdia added two goals and Emma Hartman had one.

Warriors goalie Alana Nye made a save in each half, while Eagles goalie Taylor Miller had a much busier night with 16 saves.

Cobras beat Huskies

Harford Tech (1-1, 4-3) visited and beat Patterson Mill (1-2, 2-5), 17-12, in Chesapeake Division play Tuesday.

Molly Re led the Cobras scoring with six goals and two assists. Mackenzie Gallery added four goals and Kellyann Coccia netted three. Also, Claire Ashburn scored twice, while Morgan Kovacic and Cassidy Poole tallied a goal apiece.

Anna Salerno scored three goals to lead the Huskies. Kate Springer, Sydney Beck, Delaney Madsen and Lindsey Tolliver scored two goals apiece and Elise Alders added a goal and two assists. Springer also had one assist.

Tech played two goalies with Sammy Peters making eight saves and Mackenzie Bianchi adding six. Huskies keeper Faith Treptow made eight saves.

Cougars handle Rams

Fallston (2-1, 4-2) rolled over host Edgewood (0-3, 3-3) Tuesday, 16-2, in Chesapeake play.

Logan Ward’s four goals paced the Cougars scoring. Chloe Van Dalsum, Allie Holt, Delaney Nicolaus and Juliana Williams chipped in with two goals each.

Adding a goal apiece were Bekah Taylor, Megan Dudick, Taylor Aumiller and Rachel Solak.

Cougars goalie Laura Gabranski posted one save.

Mustangs edge Hawks

C. Milton Wright (2-0, 3-1) scored nine first half goals Tuesday night and then held on to beat visiting North Harford (2-1, 4-3), 9-8, in Chesapeake play. The Mustangs led at half, 9-5.

Kaitlyn Bartkowski and Aubrey Hoover scored two goals each to lead the winners. The Mustangs also got goals from Haley Cummins, Taylor Marchetti, Gaby Lohr, Georgia Beachley and Lydia Cassilly.

Lauryn Warfield led North Harford with three goals, while Meridith Price netted two goals. Also with a goal each were Casey Diventi (assist), Brenna Duley (assist) and Brooke Ciampaglio.

“Although we fell short tonight, each player from North Harford gave 110% playing with hard work, effort and heart. Our defense did not let in a goal the entire second half, unfortunately we ran out of time to come out on top,” Hawks coach Patricia Murdy said.

North Harford goalie Lexi Coldiron made 14 saves, while CMW keeper Sawyer Graham made six saves.

Bobcats fall to Comets

Bel Air (2-4) hosted Catonsville in non-league play Tuesday and lost, 16-11.

Maggi Hall led the Bel Air efforts with five goals and Gabby Trzeciak added three.

Ava Goeller scored a pair of goals and Addie Kalama scored one.

Hall also had three assists, while Alexis Augustitus and Trzeciak had one assist each.

Bobcats goalie Riley Patrick made four saves.

