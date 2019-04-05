UCBAC Chesapeake Division race wide open in girls lacrosse

The UCBAC Chesapeake Division of girls lacrosse got a little more interesting with results of three games played Thursday.

In Bel Air, C. Milton Wright (1-0, 2-1) made the short into town where the Mustangs knocked off the Bel Air Bobcats (1-1, 2-2), 12-7.

“Defense really came out strong in the first half and caused a good amount of turnovers in order to give our attack the opportunities to take the lead,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said.

The CMW attack came from three players that scored three goals each. Aubrey Hoover, Taylor Marchetti and Haley Cummins did the scoring. KK Bajkowski added two goals and an assist and Lydia Cassilly had a goal and two assists.

For Bel Air, Bailey Springer, Maggi Hall and Ava Goeller scored two goals each. Anna McQuay added one goal. Hall also had two assists.

CMW goalie Saywer Graham came up with 10 saves while Bobcats keeper Riley Patrick had five saves.

“I am super proud of the team and how they played. Looking forward to building off this game and for them to keep excelling,” Brust said.

Huskies beat Cougars

Patterson Mill (1-1, 2-4) was also a road winner in Chesapeake play, knocking off Fallston, 8-5.

Beth Bruck and Kate Springer led the win with three goals apiece. Delaney Madsen and Lindsey Tolliver added a goal each and Anna Salerno picked up an assist.

Logan Ward scored twice for the Cougars. Juliana Williams, Allie Holt and Rachel Solak added a goal each.

Patterson Mill goalie Faith Treptow made nine saves. Fallston goalie Lauren Gabranski had seven saves.

Hawks beat Rams

North Harford (2-0, 4-2) leads the Chesapeake standings after its lopsided, 15-1, win over visiting Edgewood (0-2, 3-2)

Tory Gay, Emma Hopkins (one assist) and Brenna Duley (one assist) led the Hawks scoring with two goals each.

Adding a goal apiece were Addy Dean, Anna Racine, Casey Diventi, Lily Macatee, Julia Barstow (one assist), Meridith Price, Hannah Smith (two assists), Rachel Keeney and Lauryn Warfield (one assist). Brooke Ciampaglio also had one assist.

Alexa Warren scored Edgewood’s lone goal.

Goalie Lexi Coldiron made three saves in the North Harford goal, while Edgewood keeper Danielle Larbi made five saves.

The Hawks led the half, 11-0.

Warriors fall in OT

Havre de Grace (0-1, 1-3) dropped its Susquehanna Division opener at Rising Sun (2-0, 3-1), 13-12, in overtime.

Shawnee Mahan scored five goals to pace the Warriors efforts. Others with multiple goals were Ali James with three, while Haley Sullivan and Maggie Kilmon with two each.

Warriors goalie Alana Nye made eight saves.

Indians beat Mariners

Joppatowne (0-2, 0-5) also lost in Susquehanna play, 16-3, to visiting North East (1-0, 1-3).

Layce Hartsell scored for the Mariners with assist by Mallorie Hunt. Carly Slunt added an unassisted goal and Mallorie Hunt scored the third goal with assist from Natalie Hunt.

