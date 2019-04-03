North Harford girls open division lacrosse play with win over Patterson Mill

UCBAC Division play opened for girls lacrosse teams Tuesday with North Harford (1-0, 3-2) picking up a big win over Patterson Mill (0-1, 1-4).

The Hawks beat the Huskies, 14-5, in Chesapeake Division play.

Brenna Duley (assist) scored four goals to lead nine Hawks in the score column. Brooke Ciampaglio and Casey DiVenti (assist) scored two goals apiece.

Hawks with single goals were Tori Gay, Hannah Smith, Lauryn Warfield (assist), Meridith Price, Lily Macatee and Anna Racine.

Kate Springer’s three goals paced Patterson Mill. Anna Salerno and Lindsey Tolliver added a goal apiece.

North Harford goalie Lexi Coldiron made 12 saves, as did Huskies keeper Faith Treptow.

The Hawks led at halftime, 7-2.

Bobcats beat Rams

Bel Air (1-0, 2-1) opened Chesapeake play with a 15-3 win over visiting Edgewood (0-1, 2-1).

Maggi Hall scored five times and added three assists to pace the Bobcats. Anna McQuay (assist) and Payton Saboy scored three goals each.

Addie Kalama added two goals and an assist, while Bailey Springer and Logan Cook scored a goal apiece. Gabby Trzeciak added two assists.

Ryan Parncutt scored twice for the Rams and Alexa Warren added one goal.

Bel Air goalie Isabel Gautreaux made five saves. The Rams played two goalies with Danielle Larbi making six saves and Shelby Johnson making one.

Cougars top Cobras

Fallston (1-0, 3-1) edged host Harford Tech (0-1, 2-3), 9-7, in Chesapeake play.

Allie Holt led the scoring with three goals and Logan Ward scored two. The Cougars also got goals from Rachel Solak, Delaney Nicolaus, Juliana Williams and Megan Dudick.

Williams had three draw controls and Cougars goalie Lauren Gabranski made six saves.

Tech stats were not provided.

Mariners lose

Joppatowne (0-1, 0-4) lost at Bo Manor (1-0, 2-1), 18-4 in Susquehanna Division play.

Sisters Natalie Hunt and Mallorie Hunt scored two goals apiece for the Mariners.

Eagles fall, too

Aberdeen (0-1, 0-4) also lost in Susquehanna play, falling at Elkton (1-0, 3-0), 9-5.

Layla Gagne scored three goals and Emma Cook netted two. Goalie Taylor Miller made 18 saves.

