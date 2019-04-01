Patterson Mill girls use OT to post first lacrosse win

It took overtime, but Patterson Mill win its first girls lacrosse game of the season Monday night on the road in Howard County.

The Huskies (1-3) edged Centennial, 12-11, in non-league play.

Lindsey Tolliver led the scoring with four goals, while Beth Bruck and Anna Salerno added three goals each. Sydney Beck added a pair of goals.

Bruck, Beck and Delaney Madsen each had assists.

In goal, Faith Treptow made 11 saves.

On Thursday at home, Patterson Mill fell to Winters Mill, 13-9, in non-league play.

Elise Alders three goals led the way, while Beck scored two. Other goals were scored by Tolliver, Salerno, Kate Springer and Madsen.

Assist were credited to Tolliver (2), Bruck, Beck and Madsen.

Treptow made eight saves.

Cobras lose

Harford Tech (2-2) lost at home to Perry Hall, 16-8, Monday in non-league play.

Mackenzie Gallery’s three goals and one assist paced Tech. Claire Ashburn added two goals, while Maddie Re, Molly Re and Kellyann Cocoa had a goal each.

Cassidy Poole had two assists.

The Cobras added a 21-2 non-division win at Aberdeen (0-3) on Friday.

Mariners winless

Joppatowne (0-3) lost 13-5 Monday to visiting Baltimore City College in non-league action.

Natalie Hunt and Mallorie Hunt scored two goals apiece and Carly Slunt tallied one.

Mariners goalie Madison Brown made nine saves.

Warriors get win

Havre de Grace (1-2) collected its first win, 15-4, at Bo Manor on Friday.

Gia Gasdia and Shawnee Mahan led the Warriors with four goals each. Ali James and Haley Sullivan added three goals apiece and Gwen Deleva scored once.

Goalie Alana Nye made six saves.

Hawks beat Tigers

North Harford (2-2) won at Rising Sun (1-1), 16-3, Friday in non-division play.

Brenna Duley (assist) Lauryn Warfield and Anna Racine led the Hawks with three goals apiece. Rachel Keeney and Meridith Price added two goals each, while single goals were netted by Tori Gay, Jackie McGowan (assist) and Lily Macatee (assist). Hannah Smith added four assists

The Hawks played two goalies with Kaleigh Sasdelli and Lexi Coldiron each making two saves.

Bobcats beat Howard

Bel Air (1-0) won its season opener at Howard, 13-9, Friday in non-league play.

“It was an emotional team win after losing senior captain Grace Wehland to an ACL tear on Wednesday,” Bobcats coach Kristen Barry said. “I was so proud of how our team rallied together and played for one another. Every girl stepped up and competed with the ‘next player up’ mentality. Their composure on attack and gritty play on defense was the key to beating a talented Howard team tonight.”

Maggi Hallled the way with seven goals and three assists. Jenna Ranney (assist) and Anna McQuay added two goals reach. Gabby Trzeciak and Addie Kalama scored a goal apiece. Alexis Augustitus had one assist.

“McQuay and Hall dominated in the draw circle. McQuay got the ball out to Hall for 12 draw controls. McQuay and Jay Harden also had two draw controls apiece,” Barry said.

Bel Air goalie Riley Patrick had five saves.

Cougars beat Panthers

Fallston (2-1) won at Perryville (1-1), 14-3, Friday in non-league play.

Juliana Williams led scoring with four goals, while Rachel Solak added three. Allie Holt and Megan Dudick had two each, while Emma Langlotz, Bekah Taylor and Logan Ward each scored one.

Ward added three draw controls and goalie Lauren Gabranski had five saves.

Patriots beat Mustangs

John Carroll (4-2) visited and beat C. Milton Wright (1-1), 9-6, Friday in non-league play.

Erin Scannell led the Patriots with three goals and an assist. Maddy Sterling added two goals, one caused turnover and five draw controls.

Ellie Hollin (three draw controls), Reilly Cisar (two caused turnovers, two ground balls), Lexi Burch and Katie Hormes each had one goal.

Patriots keeper Emily Sterling made 10 saves.

FCA splits two

FCA (3-3) split two games on back-to-back days. The win came Saturday at The Salisbury School, 16-2.

Sam Deiaco (assist) led the win with five goals. Jordan Macri (three assists) and Natalie Macri added three each and Ashley Waldhauser (two assists) scored two. Bailey Alampi (assist), Belle Shipley and Emma Carpenter scored one each. Maggie Evans added an assist.

Goalie Stephanie Pabst had four saves.

The loss came Friday to Catholic High, 14-8, at Herring Run Park in Baltimore.

Deiaco led scoring with four goals. Jordan Macri added two and Natalie Macri and Waldhauser scored a goal each.

Goalie Pabst made five saves.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports