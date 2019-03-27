C. Milton Wright girls open lacrosse season with win

The C. Milton Wright girls lacrosse team made its debut Tuesday and the Mustangs eked out a 14-13 non-league win at Arundel.

“Our goalie was a huge factor in our win tonight. Sawyer Graham, she had 17 saves on the night,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said.

On the scoring attack, Taylor Marchetti led the winners with five goals and two assists. Emily Onorato added three goals and two assists. Onorato also held the ball for the last minute of the game to secure the one-goal win.

The defense was consistent and came up with a combined effort of 15 ground balls, including Courtney Frank leading with five. “They all came up huge in the end, being a player down with three minutes left and to not allow Arundel to tie it up. Overall, great team effort,” Brust said.

Huskies lose at Liberty

Patterson Mill (1-1) visited and lost at Liberty, 18-11, in non-league play Tuesday.

Kate Springer’s four goals led the Huskies efforts, while Elise Alders, Sydney Beck and Delaney Madsen scored two goals apiece. Beth Bruck added a single goal.

Anna Salerno contributed three assists, while Springer and Madsen had one apiece.

In the Huskies goal, Faith Treptow made 12 saves.

Hawks lose, too

North Harford (0-2) also traveled West and the Hawks were beaten by South Carroll, 8-6, in non-league play.

Leading the scoring with multiple goals were Brooke Ciampaglio with three and Brenna Duley with two.

Hawks goalie Lexi Coldiron made seven saves. The game was tied 3-3 at half.

Panthers beat Mariners

Joppatowne opened its season at Perryville and lost, 20-3, in non-division action.

Natalie Hunt scored twice for the Mariners and Mallorie Hunt, once.

Mariners goalie Madison Brown had six saves.

Patriots fall

John Carroll (2-2) fell to visiting St. Paul’s, 8-6, Tuesday in IAAM A Conference play.

Erin Scannell, Maddy Sterling (three draw controls) and Lexi Burch took care of the scoring with two goals apiece.

Reilly Cisar dished out three assists and goalie Emily Sterling had 11 saves and two interceptions.

Cobras lose, too

Harford Tech (1-1) was beaten at Manchester Valley, 15-3, Tuesday in non-league play.

