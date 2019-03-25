Edgewood girls open lacrosse season with shutout

The Edgewood girls lacrosse team opened its 2019 season Monday with a shutout win over host Aberdeen.

The Rams scored in the first minute of play and then added 12 more goals to win the non-UCBAC division game, 13-0.

Emma Grantand scored the Rams first goal, just :53 in and the Rams rolled from there. Ryan Parncutt’s first of two goals came nearly six minutes later, but Alexa Warren added her only goal a minute later and Aberdeen coach Erin Steelman called timeout.

Out of the timeout, Edgewood senior captain Shelby Johnson scored back-to-back goals, some 24 seconds apart.

Johnson’s third goal was the final goal of the half, which ended with the Rams leading, 9-0. Mary Anne Moubarak, Parncutt and Madison Rankin also scored in the first half.

“It feels great, honestly, it was all about running our plays,” Johnson said. “This is the first time we’ve really gotten out here and started to run our plays and honestly, we didn’t do bad today. All things considered, we were able to get out there, settle the ball down and work the plays in the way that we needed to.”

It was Johnson’s fourth goal that opened the second half scoring six minutes in. Caris Cianelli, Moubarak and Phoebe Calero, a freshman, added the final three Edgewood goals.

Aberdeen goalie, Taylor Miller, a senior captain, was a bright spot on a gloomy day for the Eagles. Miller made 15 saves, some of which were from point blank range.

“We definitely have a new team this year, so it’s a lot to improve, definitely working with people, but it’s good to see hustle from everybody and be able to interact with the defense and kind of teach newer players,” Miller said.

Edgewood starting goalie Danielle Larbi made one save.

Cobras beat Warriors

Harford Tech opened play with a non-division win at Havre de Grace, 14-4, Monday night.

Molly Re scored four goals to pace the Cobras, while Cassidy Poole (one assist) and Mackenzie Gallery scored three goals each. Claire Ashburn also had multiple goals, scoring two.

Shawnee Mahan led Havre de Grace with two goals, while Gia Gasdia and Haley Sullivan netted a goal apiece.

Tech goalie Samantha Peters made three saves and Warriors keeper Alana Nye made five saves.

Cougars drop opener

Fallston dropped its opener to visiting Towson, 11-5, Monday in non-league play.

Bekah Taylor, Logan Ward, Delaney Nicolaus, Megan Dudick and Rachel Solak scored a goal apiece for the Cougars. Ward also had four draw controls.

Fallston goalie Lauren Gabranski had 12 saves.

Huskies open with loss

Patterson Mill, defending Class 1A state champs, played at Johns Hopkins on Friday, but the Huskies were edged by Towson, 10-8.

Senior Beth Bruck led the Huskies efforts with three goals. Single goal scorers were Lindsey Tolliver, Elise Alders, Anna Salerno, Kate Springer and Sydney Beck.

Salerno also had one assist and goalie Faith Treptow made five saves.

Hawks lose

North Harford lost at Hereford, 15-11, Friday.

Lauryn Warfield paced North Harford with five goals and a pair of assists. Brenna Duley (one assist) and Brooke Ciampaglio scored two goals each.

Anna Racine and Lily Macatee each scored a goal and Meridith Price added one assist

Libby May scored six goals to lead Hereford.

North Harford played two goalies. Kaleigh Sasdelli had five saves and Lexi Coldiron made 13 saves.

The Hawks were behind at half, 11-4.

FCA is 2-2

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) girls won 14-12 over St. Vincent Pallotti at Blandair Regional Park in Columbia on Friday. The game was tied 7-7 at half.

Hannah Leubecker had a phenomenal night with 12 goals to lead the Falcons. Sam Deiaco and Ashley Waldhauser added a goal each.

Leubecker and Kennedy Albritton also had assists.

Leubecker also dominated with 11 draw controls. Deiaco added two, while Emma Carpenter and Waldhauser had one each.

FCA goalie Stephanie Pabst made one save.

