Havre de Grace girls notch first basketball win

After opening the girls basketball season with two close losses, the Havre de Grace Warriors got into the win column.

The win came Thursday with the Warriors (1-2, 1-1) defeating visiting rival Perryville, 55-44, in an UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.

Senior Kayla Sumpter poured in 23 points and Hannah Koop added 13 points to lead the win.

Hawks stay unbeaten

North Harford (3-0, 2-0) was a winner in Susquehanna play as well Thursday, knocking off visiting North East, 51-46.

Senior Jess Smith led the way for the Hawks with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Alison Bufano followed with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Cameron Sawyer added 11 points, seven rebounds and one steal and Ava Schmidt scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and had one steal.

Also, Lily Macatee contributed five points, three rebounds and three steals and Claudia Lewis added one point and six rebounds.

Bobcats beat Mustangs

Bel Air (3-0, 2-0) also stayed perfect through three games, beating visiting C. Milton Wright (1-3, 0-1), 40-20, in Chesapeake Division play Thursday.

Bailey Springer scored 18 points to pace the Bobcats, who led 20-10 at the half.

Huskies top Rams

Patterson Mill (2-2, 2-0) added a Susquehanna win Thursday, beating visiting Edgewood (0-3, 0-2), 65-40.

The Huskies led 19-14 after one quarter and 37-22 at half. The lead stayed at over 15 through the second half.

Patterson Mill was led by Madison Knight’s 15 points and 17 rebounds. Delaney Madsen added 12 points and nine rebounds and Meadow Santoriello had 10 points and five assists.

Eagles beat Elks

Aberdeen (4-0, 2-0) had no trouble staying unbeaten, rolling over visiting Elkton, 81-32, Thursday in Chesapeake play.

The Eagles got a dominating performance by senior Jae DeVeaux, who scored 23 of her game-high 25 points in the first half.

Mariners beat Cobras

Joppatowne (3-1, 1-1) beat visiting Harford Tech (1-3, 0-2) 65-48, Thursday in Chesapeake play.

Leaders for Joppatowne were Destiny Blue, 10 points, seven rebounds, one block; Natarra Richardson, 11 points, three assists, eight rebounds; and Troyannshae Moore, 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports