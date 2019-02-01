Patterson Mill girls move closer to division basketball title

Patterson Mill first year girls basketball coach Mike Getz says his team had a few goals to begin the season.

Number one was to win the UCBAC’s Susquehanna Division title and the Huskies took another step in completing that goal Thursday night at home.

The Huskies (9-0, 11-5) had very little trouble with the North East Indians (3-6, 3-11) en route to an 44-26 win.

A quick 5-0 run to open the game had North East using a timeout just 2:10 into the action.

Out of the timeout, the Indians did get on the scoreboard with a Grace Buegel basket, but Bea Orsini (nine points), one of two freshman starters for the Huskies, sank a three-pointer to begin a string of her seven straight points.

The lead was 12-2 and the Indians, struggling to make baskets, had no answers.

The Huskies lead was 16-3 after one quarter and despite increasing the lead in quarter two, Patterson Mill struggled some as well.

“A little bit of a lull, we came out strong but the main thing is we keep it up defensively, so we keep up the pressure defensively,” Getz said. “Keep playing hard and the points will come. We got in those little lulls, but we try to stay in pressure defense to try to keep the pace going if we can.”

The Huskies did that and led 21-9 with 2:23 left in the half. A 6-2 spurt to end the half sent the Huskies to an 27-11 halftime lead.

It was all Patterson Mill in the third quarter and senior forward Hanna Soughou was a big reason why. The Huskies outscored the Indians, 16-4, in the quarter and Soughou scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the quarter.

“We have struggled with our third quarter in the past so I guess we just wanted to go out there strong,” Soughou said. “Keep the lead, because we have lost it before, yeah, we just wanted to come out strong.”

The Huskies other starting freshman, Madison Knight (six points), made a three-point shot in the quarter and Alivia Boddy, a sophomore guard, made three free throws after getting fouled on a three-point shot attempt.

The 16-4 scoring advantage gave the Huskies a comfortable 43-15 lead entering the final quarter.

A final quarter that saw the Huskies, who emptied their bench, score a single point on a Kaia Barr free throw.

North East had its best quarter of the game with 11 points. Alivia Smith led the Indians with 11 points. Buegel finished with six.

Delaney Madsen added eight points for the Huskies.

Bobcats beat Cobras

Bel Air (6-1, 11-3) beat visiting Harford Tech (0-8, 4-10), 60-40, Thursday in Chesapeake Division play.

Bailey Springer led the Bobcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Maggir Hall added 14 points and eight boards.

Tech’s Courtney Logan led all scorers with 17 points.

Bel Air led at the half, 35-15.

Mustangs beat Cougars

C. Milton Wright (4-3, 6-5) snuck back over the .500 mark Thursday with its 56-53 Chesapeake victory over host Fallston (3-4, 7-8).

Aubrey Hoover’s season-high 19 points led the winners. Chaily Atkins and 11 points and Courtney Frank scored 10.

The Cougars were led by freshman guard Jillian Crawford, who scored a career-high 23 points, which included seven, three-point baskets. Crawford also had two assists.

Junior Guard Chantel Curry added 15 points, four rebounds and two steals, while senior guard Rebekah Taylor finished with six points, three rebounds and one steal.

Hawks beat Panthers

North Harford (6-3, 7-7) added a Susquehanna win Thursday, beating visiting Perryville (1-7, 1-9), 59-38.

Senior Jess Smith led the Hawks with 29 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and a block. Senior Brooke Ciampaglio added 13 points, two rebounds and four steals, while sophomore Jayden Weiman had nine points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.

Mariners beat Elks

Joppatowne (3-5, 8-7) defeated visiting Elkton (2-4, 7-6), 52-49, Thursday in Chesapeake play.

Troyannshae Moore led the Mariners with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Ki’Yah Whitley added nine points.

Other Thursday scores

In Susquehanna action, Havre de Grace (3-6, 4-10) was beaten by visiting Bo Manor (5-3, 7-6), 53-47, while Edgewood (2-7, 2-12) was beaten at Rising Sun (6-3, 9-3), 62-29.

