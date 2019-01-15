Aberdeen girls stay unbeaten with 60-40 basketball win over Bel Air

A battle for the UCBAC Chesapeake Division girls basketball lead turned into an lopsided win for the Aberdeen Eagles and its new head coach, former Aberdeen multi-sport star, Jimmia McCluskey.

The Eagles (5-0, 11-0) pulled away late in the second quarter and won 60-40 over visiting Bel Air (3-1, 8-2).

“The main goal coming out today was for them to box out and play good defense,” Aberdeen coach McCluskey said. “We knew that Bel Air would have shooters, so I backed them up a little bit and kept them wide around the three-point, just so we could take up the three-point line. We wouldn’t have all these outside shots, we forced them to go to the basket.”

Both teams were going to the basket to start and both played the majority of the first quarter a bit sloppy, but Aberdeen, on Jaelyne DeVeaux’s seven points, took a 13-6 lead after one quarter.

Both teams committed 23 turnovers, but Aberdeen did a better job converting them into points.

“We forced a lot of balls and forces come with turnovers and if we would have kept those turnovers to a minimum, then we definitely could have scored more,” Bel Air senior forward Bailey Springer said. “They’re a very fast team. With them moving the ball so quickly, sometimes we wouldn’t get to the ball, or get in front of the girl fast enough that would just give them the easy layup.”

The Eagles increased the lead to 20-8 early in the second quarter, which forced Bobcats coach Calvin Skelton to call timeout with 4:43 to play in the half.

The Bobcats, behind Springer, responded. Springer scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the quarter and the Bobcats used an 8-3 run to get back to within seven, 23-16. That had Eagles coach McCluskey calling timeout with 1:58 to play.

Aberdeen then closed the quarter on its own 8-3 run to lead at the half, 31-19.

A 9-2 run by Aberdeen to begin the third quarter quickly pushed the lead to 19, 40-21. Anija Stancell made two, three-point shots in the quarter as part of her 15 points in the game.

The Eagles lead was 45-25 at the end of three quarters.

A 9-0 run early in the final quarter had the lead at its largest, 56-27, before the Bobcats made a few baskets and five free throws to bring the margin back to 20.

The Bobcats made just 12 of 24 free throws, while Aberdeen attempted just 12, making seven.

DeVeaux finished with 19 points to lead the Eagles. “If I see it open, then I’m gonna drive, but if I see the shot, I’ll take the shot,” DeVeaux said. “I mostly drive because I know I can drive and get the foul, sometimes.”

Most of DeVeaux’s points on this night came with drives to the basket.

Sophomore Cassandra Smith added 10 points for the Eagles and Lakeera Cooper scored eight.

Maggi Hall added 10 points for the Bobcats. “Defensively, I thought we played as well as your gonna see anybody play, we produce turnovers when we play defense,” Bobcats coach Skelton said. “We produced a lot of turnovers tonight. On the offensive end, we just don’t turn those turnovers into points.”

Mustangs beat Cobras

In Chesapeake play, C. Milton Wright (2-2, 4-4) pulled even at .500 with its 51-33 win over host Harford Tech (0-5, 3-7).

Miranda Turner scored 16 points to pace the Mustangs and Taylor Marchetti added 15 points.

Courtney Frank had the double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds and Aubrey Hoover contributed nine points.

Rams fall to Indians

In a Susquehanna Division game, Edgewood (0-5, 0-9) lost to visiting North East (2-3, 2-8), 39-32.

Alanna White finished with 17 points to lead the Rams.

