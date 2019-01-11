Sumpter scores 30, leads Havre de Grace over North Harford in girls basketball

The North Harford Hawks girls basketball team has been hit with the injury bug and it showed in Thursday night’s loss to visiting Havre de Grace.

The Warriors (2-2, 3-6) played consistent and with a large scoring edge in the final quarter, beat the Hawks (3-1, 4-5), 53-40, in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.

“We still have several of our starters out with injuries, we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and we’re outscored, 27-9,” Hawks coach Wendy Feight said. “We also had 27 turnovers to their five.”

Havre de Grace senior Kayla Sumpter led the Warriors with 30 points and junior Hannah Koop added 15 points.

Senior Cameron Sawyer led the Hawks with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Alison Bufano added 10 points. Sophomore Lily Macatee contributed eight points and 10 rebounds.

Eagles still unbeaten

Aberdeen (4-0, 10-0) stayed undefeated Thursday, winning at Harford Tech (0-4, 3-6), 68-50., in Chesapeake Division action.

Jaelyne DeVeaux led the Eagles with 19 points and Cassandra Smith added 13 points.

Mustangs beat Mariners

C. Milton Wright (1-2, 3-4) notched its first Chesapeake win Thursday, beating visiting Joppatowne (51-36).

Miranda Turner led the winners with 18 points, while Taylor Marchetti added 13 points.

HCS still winless

Harford Christian (0-6) is still looking a for win after an 41-26 loss to visiting Red Lion Christian on Thursday.

Leading the Eagles scoring, Katy Lanchak scored six points, while Joy Edwards and Natalie Dodson scored five points each.

Other score

In Susquehanna play Thursday, Edgewood (0-4, 0-7) also remained winless after a 59-19 loss to visiting Bo Manor.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports