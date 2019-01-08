Bel Air girls use 20-point third quarter to beat Harford Tech, 49-25

The Bel Air girls basketball team scored 20 points in the third quarter Tuesday night and that led the Bobcats (3-0, 8-1) to an 49-25 UCBAC Chesapeake Division win at Harford Tech (0-3, 3-5).

The Bobcats 20 points were two more than the team scored in the first half and with Tech managing just a single point in the third quarter, Bel Air was able to grab control of the game.

"We’re not known for offensive outburst,” a surprised Bel Air coach Calvin Skelton said. “The first half we turned the ball over 15 times, seven of them between our post players. So at halftime, we talked about taking care of the basketball and then just moving our feet on offense.”

The Bobcats did both. The Bobcats were 3-for-3 on shooting to begin the second half and they forced Tech to turn the ball over in its first three second half possessions.

The 6-0 run gave Bel Air a 24-19 lead after going to the half down, 19-18. That forced a Tech timeout, but it didn't get any better for the Cobras coming out if it.

The run was 13-0 on Maggi Hall’s three-point shot and Tech coach Christopher Towle called for another timeout.

Grace Wehland added a three-point shot later and the Bobcats 20-point run gave them a 38-19 lead. Tech's Courtney Logan made 1-of-2 free throws with 20.7 seconds left in the quarter for Tech's lone third quarter point.

"In the third quarter we really just picked it up and we started playing like ourselves,” junior point guard Jay Harden said. “We had a rough game last game [58-32 loss to Mt. Hebron on Monday] and I think we were just dwelling on that. We started moving the ball better.”

The Bobcats better play continued in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats outscored the Cobras 11-5 to close out the win.

“We were playing a lot more aggressive, not fouling as much and just playing smarter," Harden said. Harden led the Bobcats scoring with 11 points. She also added three steals.

The first half was a bit more competitive. Both teams struggled to score, but Logan's two baskets gave Tech an early lead. Bel Air’s first lead (6-4) came on a Harden jumper. The Bobcats led after one quarter, 9-6.

Tech then used an 8-2 run in the second quarter to aid in its largest lead, 17-13. Autumn Dougherty’s jumper, though, to end the half, pulled Bel Air to within a point at the half.

Hall finished with eight points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats, while Bailey Springer also scored eight points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Wehland also had six rebounds.

"Give credit to Bel Air, they bumped us and we forced and we’ve been struggling all year actually,” Tech coach Towle said. “We’ve had many games playing great first 16 minutes and then we just kind of come out flat in the first three of four minutes of the third quarter and next thing you know, we're playing from behind.”

Logan led the Cobras with eight points and Alexa Baldwin scored six.

Cougars top Mustangs

Fallston (2-1, 6-4) beat host C. Milton Wright (0-2, 2-4), 45-42, Tuesday night in Chesapeake play.

Fallston trailed in the first half, but came from behind to get the win. Freshman guard Jillian Crawford led the Cougars offensively with 19 points. She also had three rebounds and an assist.

Junior guard Chantel Curry added seven points, six rebounds and a steal, while sophomore forward Adrianna Mace had six points, four rebounds and a steal.

In addition, junior guard Lauren Gabranski and sophomore forward Kelly Ann Perez had seven rebounds each to help secure the win.

Taylor Marchetti’s 14 points led three Mustangs in double figures. Courtney Frank added 12 points and Miranda Turner scored 11.

Hawks beat Panthers

In Susquehanna Division action, North Harford (3-0, 4-4) beat host Perryville (0-3, 0-5), 62-34, Tuesfay.

Senior Cameron Sawyer led the Hawks with 18 points and 16 rebounds, while sophomore Jayden Weiman added 14 points.

Senior Brooke Ciampaglio scored 11 points and senior Alison Bufano netted nine points. “Very pleased with our effort tonight,” Hawks coach Wendy Feight said. “We currently have four players out with injuries and each of these girls stepped up their game.”

Rams fall to Tigers

Edgewood (0-3, 0-6) remained winless Tuesday, losing to visiting Rising Sun (2-1, 5-1), 60-53, in Susquehanna play.

Skylar Lewis led the Rams efforts with 21 points.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports