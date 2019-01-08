Aberdeen girls still unbeaten in basketball

Two Harford County girls basketball teams, Aberdeen and Bel Air, both went into non-league Monday games with unbeaten records.

Aberdeen is still perfect, but Bel Air is not.

Aberdeen (9-0) needed overtime to stay undefeated, but did so with an 53-46 win at Marriott’s Ridge.

Senior guard Anija Stancell led the Eagles team with 24 points, including four baskets from beyond the three-point line.

Bel Air (7-1), meanwhile, was at home where the Mt. Hebron Vikings rolled ovet the Bobcats, 58-32.

Senior guard Autumn Dougherty scored 15 points to pace the Bobcats, who trailed, 29-17 at the half.

Mt. Hebron junior Tori Valentine led all scorers with 24 points.

Mariners beat Hawks

Joppatowne (6-3) added a non-division win Friday on the road at North Harford (3-4). The Mariners won, 53-29.

Troyannshae Moore led the winners with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“Turnovers continue to hurt us,” Hawks coach Wendy Feight said. Senior Cameron Sawyer led the Hawks with 11 points and Ava Schmidt scored seven.

Warriors get win

Havre de Grace (2-5) added a non-league win Thursday, defeating host Tome, 59-29.

Kayla Sumpter led the win with 16 points, while Lynnea Pugh netted 14 points and Hannah Koop added 13 points.

HCS loses

Harford Christian lost 50-22 to Rosedale Baptist in MACSAC play Friday.

Natalie Dodson scored nine points for the Eagles.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports