Havre de Grace boys add second straight basketball win

More season opening action took place again Friday as Harford County athletic teams moved into early regular season play.

At Havre de Grace on the hardwood, the Warriors (2-0) hosted Joppatowne a night after both posted wins on Thursday.

The game was tight for a half (Warriors leading 30-28 at half), but Havre de Grace pulled away in the third quarter and settled for an 67-53 win.

The Mariners (1-1) suffered from some bad shots and turnovers, while the Warriors were hitting from long range.

Point guard Josiah Scott poured in 21 points to lead the Warriors, while Marlon Lewis added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Joppatowne’s Jalen Morris led all scorers with 27 points.

Tech boys get win

Harford Tech (1-1) went on the road to beat Manchester Valley, 66-62, Friday night.

“Not pretty, but that’s always a tough place to go on the road and play,” Cobras coach Drew Gill said.

According to Gill, Laday Cooper clinched the game with a driving, off-balance floater to put Tech up by four with under 15 seconds to play.

Cooper, Jalen Dangerfield and Curtis McKisset each scored 14 points in the win. Khoury Harris added 11 points.

Mustangs open with win

C. Milton Wright opened its season on the road Friday and won at Kenwood, 65-57.

Four Mustangs were in double figures, led by Jalen Jackson’s 17 points. Corey Patterson added 16 points, while Quincy Haughton and Brye Hopkins netted 10 points each.

Haughton added five assists, Bryan Stiemke had four steals, Patterson had 11 rebounds and Patterson added five blocks.

Huskies beat Hawks

In a season opener for both teams, Patterson Mill defeated host North Harford, 60-47 in boys action. The Huskies led at the half, 35-28.

In the loss, Paul Keeney led the Hawks with 22 points, while Austin Smith had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Macatee chipped in with eight points.

Rams slip to 0-2

Edgewood (0-2) traveled into Howard County and fell to the Hammond Golden Bears, 57-54. The Rams trailed at half, 37-29.

Leading the Rams balanced scoring attack, Cameron Edwards had 14 points and two steals. Omari Johnson and Travis Dean (nine rebounds) scored 10 points each. Also, Isaiah Goetz added four points and nine rebounds and Chukwuma Aduaka had six points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Patriots still winless

John Carroll (0-5) is still looking for a win after Friday’s 80-54 loss to visiting Bethlehem Catholic.

Tyson Commander led the John Carroll efforts with 17 points.

Girls basketball

Fallston saw its first action on Friday and the Cougars won at Patterson Mill (0-2), 55-44.

Chantell Curry had 14 points, five assists and two steals and Rebekah Taylor added nine points, two steals and team-best six rebounds.

The Cougars were down nine at halftime, but they stepped up the defense in the thirrd quarter that led to an 11-0 run. The Cougars took the lead and never looked back.

This was the first win for first year Head Coach Johnny Woods.

Mariners beat Indians

Joppatowne (2-0) won its second straight game, beating visiting North East, 57-49, in double overtime Friday.

Troyannshae Moore led the Mariners with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Wrestling

Joppatowne dropped a dual meet at North East on Friday, losing 69-12. The Mariners forfeited seven matches.

The Mariners wins came from Chris Kalambihis (220 pounds) and Fola Kolawole, 285, both by pin.

