Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright win region field hockey championships

The Patterson Mill field hockey team won its seventh region championship, and third in four years, Wednesday in Towson.

The Huskies (9-7) took some time to get their scoring started, but when they did, the team rolled past host Carver A&T, 8-1, for the Class 1A North title.

C. Milton Wright also won a region title Wednesday, while North Harford fell a goal short.

Patterson Mill, which has yet to win a state hockey title, will meet Patuxent in next Wednesday’s second of two state semifinals. The 7 p.m. game will be played at Broadneck High School.

In Wednesday’s region win the Huskies dominated the Wildcats early with repeated corner opportunities, but they could not finish.

That changed after Huskies coach Shannon Swinscoe called timeout with 18:30 left in the opening half with the Huskies setting up for another corner. "Basically, we just weren’t getting our injections off right, just told them take a deep breath, actually select who was going to do it, who was confident that they could get it out there at pace, so we could get out shot off,” Swinscoe said. “Once we did that we were able to get our shot shot off.”

That shot came from junior Julia Frankis, who nailed a shot from the top of the circle and in past Wildcats keeper Jessica Lobell. “I just take them when I’m at the top, that's what coach Swinscoe is always telling us to do," Frankis said. “Quick shots at the top.”

It wasn't long until the Huskies had another goal. Caroline Michaels found herself alone near the goal, when Molly Egan fed her the ball. Michaels knocked down the bouncing ball and easily knocked it past goalie Lobell.

Carver’s best offensive opportunity of the first half came a short time later, but Huskies goalie Natalie Burke faced no shots.

Egan, who led the Huskies scoring with three goals, tallied her first with an assist from Frankis.

The Huskies, who had 11 corners in the half and 20 for the game, closed the half with two more goals.

Alyssa Levitt scored unassisted and Frankis closed the first half scoring just the way she opened it, with a hard shot from the top of the circle.

With the game in full control, the Huskies substituted freely in the second half. Egan, though, was still in to score her second goal to give the Huskies a 6-0 lead.

Carver’s only goal came soon after. Senior Kaya Abramson scored, unassisted.

Egan, however, answered with her third and final goal. “It's really exciting, because it's my last year so you want to go al the way,” Egan said. We didn’t make it very far last year, we lost to Fallston, so beating them this year was really exciting.”

The final goal came from Michaels with an assist from Sarah McCollum.

“I'm very excited because we went freshman and sophomore year and now we get to go back, get revenge,” senior captain Sydney Beck said.

The loss ends Carver’s good season at 10-3. “Not taking anything away from Patterson Mill, they’re a great team and we found ourselves in a situation that we don't typically find ourselves in,” first year Carver coach Billy Berman said. “What I was proud of our girls, they found a way not to quit, to stay in the game and they kept their heads up. For that, I’m very proud of them and wish Patterson Mill the best.”

Carver goalie Lobell finished with 10 saves. Huskies starter Burke had no saves in a half of play and Faith Treptow made one save for the Huskies in the other half of play.

Mustangs win

CMW won the 3A North title with an 7-0 win over visiting Franklin.

It is the sixth region title for the Mustangs (13-1), who were a state runner-up a year ago.

“We played strong team hockey tonight. We were able to move the ball smoothly through the field and were able to finish,” CMW coach Kelly Mattingly said. “I’m proud of how they played today and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Taylor Marchetti led the scoring with two goals. Other scorers were Arrianna May, Carly Muffley, Georgia Beachley, Paige Antal and Olivia Hennessey.

The Mustangs will meet Blake or Huntingtown in a state semifinal, Monday at 7 p.m. at Broadneck High School.

Hawks lose

North Harford lost to visiting Hereford, 1-0, in 2A East title action.

The game’s only goal came on a penalty stroke in the second half. Mackenzie McKillop scored the goal at the 16:09 mark of the second half.

Hawks goalie Julia Foster made one save, while Bulls goalie Sydney Lippe had four saves.

"The score was not indicative of how well my team played, but that's the way hockey sometimes happens,” Hawks coach Carla Harward said. “It just wasn't our night to win."

The Hawks season ends at 12-2.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports