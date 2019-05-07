Al Cesky Scholarship Fund set to honor 24 seniors

Twenty-four graduating high school student-athletes, representing Harford County’s 12 senior classes, will be honored at the 34th Annual Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s (ACSF) awards banquet. The banquet, honoring the legacy of the late Al Cesky, a legendary Bel Air High School football coach and educator, will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at the Richlin Ballroom, beginning at 6 p.m.

Two of the scholarship winners, one male and one female, will receive scholarship awards amounting to $5,000 each from the ACSF to help defray the cost of their post-secondary education. The remaining 22 winners will each receive $2,000 scholarships for a combined total of $54,000.

Nominations are based on the graduating high school students' academic and athletic achievements along with demonstrated leadership, and community service within their school as well as the greater community.

This year's Keynote Speaker will be Jeremy Conn, from 105.7 The Fan. Sportscaster Scott Garceau will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Of the 12 young men and 12 young women being honored, all intend to further their education. Eleven students are three-sport athletes and 16 served as team captains at the varsity level. Ten earned All-County or All-Conference honors. Academically, 20 nominees are Distinguished Honor Roll students and 19 belong to the National Honor Society. Six have earned recognition as Advanced Placement Scholars. Eleven students are members of the school band, orchestra, or choir or have been involved in drama or musical productions. Several students serve on the staff of the school newspaper or yearbook and 13 are active in student government affairs.

All of the winners are service volunteers in their schools, churches or community. Besides their academic studies and extracurricular activities, almost all work part-time, including jobs as referees, youth coaches, camp counselors, babysitters, food service workers and retail staff.

Selection committees within the individual schools nominated these 24 scholarship recipients. The ACSF selection committee then anonymously reviews the applications submitted, using these same criteria, to select the two $5,000 winners.

The 2019 Al Cesky Scholarship winners are:

Noah Beyers (Bel Air), Saxon Brown (Fallston), Brooke Ciampaglio (North Harford), Kevin Dyke (Patterson Mill), Shannon Dooley (Harford Technical), Seth Giro (Harford Christian), Alexander Gresock (Havre de Grace), Edward Honadel (Aberdeen), Aubrey Hoover (C. Milton Wright), Travis Hruz (C. Milton Wright), Ethan Jenkins (Edgewood), Kamar Jordan (Joppatowne), Emily Logue (Edgewood), Samuel Macatee (North Harford), Taylor Miller (Aberdeen), Rebekah Olinger (Harford Christian), Candice Onyeama (Joppatowne), Alexandra Pipkin (Harford Technical), Rachel Richard (Fallston), Mia Sherwood (Patterson Mill), Bryan Stancliff (John Carroll), Emily Sterling (John Carroll), Grace Wehland (Bel Air), and Christina Wilson (Havre de Grace).