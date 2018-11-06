Patterson Mill boys win 4th consecutive region soccer crown

The Patterson Mill boys soccer team captured its fourth straight regional championship Monday, beating visiting Crisfield, 3-1, for the Class 1A East title on the turf at Bel Air. The game was moved due to Monday’s rain.

The Huskies (12-2) will play Friday or Saturday at Northeast-Anne Arundel in an 1A state semifinal. The Huskies will battle Mountain Ridge or Clear Spring.

In Monday’s win the Huskies were led by Michal Gradus, who scored one goal and added two assists. Other goals were scored by Joe Cicenia and Isaac Rich and assists were earned by Andrew Papageorgopoulos.

Goalie Zack Fenlock made six saves in goal.

Patterson Mill reached Monday’s final by beating visiting Joppatowne (7-5-2), 8-1.Thursday.

The Huskies were led by Cicenia’s three goals, while Christian Shertzer added a goal and two assists.

Pappageorgopoulos also had a goal and two assists and Rich tallied a goal and assist. Ryan Greezicki and Sean Wehmer each scored a goal and Matt Funk and Robby March each had an ssist.

In goal, keepers Fenlock and Ian Sauer both played for the Huskies.

Mustangs beat Bobcats

C. Milton Wright (11-3) advanced in 3A North, beating visiting Bel Air (12-6-1), 5-1, Thursday.

Ryan Belfiore scored three goals for the Mustangs, who fell behind 1-0 early on an Ethan Lassen unassisted goal.

Jayson Butler added the other two Mustangs goals.

CMW asissts were credited to Conner Appleby (2), Ethan Dolezal (2) and Grayson Hichkad.

CMW goalie Zach Hetrick made seven saves and Bel Air keeper Ben Cook finished with five saves.

The score was 1-1 at halftime.

The Mustangs will battle Towson (home) at CMW today on Wednesday) at 6 p.m.

Cougars beat Cobras

In 2A East, Fallston (8-8-1) knocked off host Harford Tech (10-3), 2-1, Thursday.

The Cougars play Kent Island tonight (Tuesday) at Anne Arundel Community College. Game time is 6 p.m.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports