Boys lacrosse playoffs open with four wins for Harford teams

The boys lacrosse region playoffs opened Wednesday and four Harford County teams moved on to the next round with wins.

Leading the way, C. Milton Wright was a big winner in Class 3A North play, beating visiting Dundalk, 26-1.

CMW (7-5) had 20 players in the scoring column, led by Nick Domzalski and Dillon Lorenzo, both of whom scored three goals.

Aiden Moran and Gavin Atkinson added two goals, while a slew of other Mustangs netted a goal apiece.

Fitz Brock led the assists with five, while Ryan Roszko and Atkinson each had two. Also adding an assist were Domzalski, Alex Hardy, Quinten Hatfield, John Garst and Henry Reimert.

The Mustangs will visit Aberdeen (8-3) in Friday’s round. Game time is 4 p.m.

Cougars beat Elks

Fallston (5-9) advanced in 2A East with an 13-0 win over visiting Elkton.

The Cougars led at the half, 9-0.

Jared Yarworth scored three goals to pace the winners. Drew Claffee, Pete Buckler and Lucas Dees added two goals each, while Matt White, Cal Wilcox and Ryan Langlotz added a goal apiece.

Wilcox and Langlotz added four assists each and Caleb Hemmerich had one.

Jack Maranto won 14 face offs and Adam Ibrahim won two.

The Cougars played three goalies with Harry Gold making two saves. Jack Emmett and Tony Breebeck added a save apiece.

The Cougars will play at North East in Friday’s next round.

Bobcats blank Rams

Bel Air (7-6) won in 3A North, beating host Edgewood (3-9), 14-0.

Dylan McQuarrie scored three goals to lead the Bobcats, while Brandon Javier, Andrew Tredinnick and Garrett Hanley notched two goals apiece.

Adding single goals were Noah Persing, Mason Bosley, Connar Legge, Ethan Fleagle and Jonathon Pfeiffer.

Javier and Tredinnick led the assists with two apiece. Others with an assist were Tim Wessel, Legge, Garrett Hanley and Joey Butler.

Bel Air played two goalies with Brandon DeJohn making four saves and Zach Liberto making two.

The Bobcats will travel to Kenwood for Friday’s next round.

Other first round score

Harford Tech (2-9) was also a winner in 2A East play, beating host Rising Sun, 16-14.

Stats were not provided. The Cobras will play at North Harford (6-7) in Friday’s next round.

More Friday action

In 1A East, Joppatowne (0-8) will play at Havre de Grace (7-5) at 6 p.m. Friday with the winner moving on to meet host Perryville (7-2) on Monday at 7 p.m.

Patterson Mill (13-1) will also be in action Monday, hosting the Kent County/Cambridge-South Dorchester winner at 5 p.m.

The Huskies are the defending 1A state champions.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports