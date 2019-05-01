C. Milton Wright, Aberdeen win division boys lacrosse titles

The C. Milton Wright boys lacrosse team won its second straight UCBAC Chesapeake Division title Wednesday night with a 13-9 win over host Patterson Mill.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, won the Susquehanna Division title with an 11-4 win over visiting North East.

In the CMW win, the Mustangs (6-0, 6-5) fell behind 3-0 five minutes in, but responded with a nine-goal run to take control.

"This is the second year we've done it, we haven’t lost a league game in two years now, which is pretty big for us,” Mustangs head coach Andrew Gerard said.

Nick Domzalski’s first of his team-leading four goals got the Mustangs on the scoreboard midway through the opening quarter.

Brennan Lorence (three goals, two assists) scored 90 seconds later and defenseman Ethan Little’s goal just 18 seconds into the second quarter pulled the Mustangs even, but the tie was short lived. Domzalski from Lorence a minute later gave the Mustangs their first lead and, as it turned out, the lead for good.

“We just had to regroup after those three goals," Little said. "Get together, took a timeout, regrouped and got on a streak and went from there."

Domzalski added two more before the half ended, while freshman Blane Dail (three goals) and Quinten Hatfield added a goal each.

Meanwhile, Patterson Mill (5-1, 12-1) found no luck after its quick three-goal start. The Huskies hit pipes three times, hit the goalie three more times and had shots just plain miss.

The Huskies, who had trouble with possession and ground balls, also failed to capitalize on two man-up opportunities in the first half. Mustangs first half goalie Jon Saulsbury also made it tough on the Huskies with six saves.

Despite that, the Huskies made a run in the third quarter. Lorence pushed the CMW lead to its largest, 9-3, to open the second half, but the Huskies scored three in a row to get back within three, 9-6, with 4:29 to play in the third quarter.

Chance Urban scored the first two and Zac Haskell added his only goal.

Fitz Brock scored his only goal for CMW a short time later and Patterson Mill closed the quarter with goals from Kevin Dyke (three goals) and Connor Madsen (two goals) to close the gap to two, 10-8.

The Mustangs scored first in the final quarter as well. With a tripping penalty against Patterson Mill looming in the CMW defensive end of the field, Mustangs defender Eli Rever heaved a long pass toward the Huskies goal.

One high bounce and the ball was in the stick of Nick Brought, who passed to a charging Lorence for his final goal.

Dail added two more goals, just 20 seconds apart with just over four minutes to play.

Dyke scored the game’s final goal with 47.5 remaining.

CMW played Colin Gardiner in goal in the second half and he made three saves.

Justin Strawderman made the start in the Huskies goal and had one save before getting subbed out for Ethan Kroll. Kroll made three saves, but he left the game briefly when the head of his stick flew off. Strawderman came back in and in the short time, made one more save.

“At halftime we talked, we regrouped and we have a lot of senior leadership and guys with heart,” Huskies head coach Jason Bellamy said. “I thought they did a great job coming back at the end to show their character and athletic ability and their desire, so I am proud of them."

Eagles win Susquehanna

In Aberdeen (7-0, 8-3), the Eagles and North East (5-1, 8-2) were locked in a 3-3 halftime tie, but Aberdeen outscored the Indians 8-1 in the second half for the win.

Frank Eufemia scored four goals to lead the winners, while Chris Morgan, Kyle Addy and Zach Coogan added two goals each. Connor Davis also scored a goal.

Cade Bergeron dished out four assists, while Caden Allen and Tommy Carey had one apiece. Jordan Jenkins won 9-of-17 face offs and Nygel Diggs grabbed a team-high eight ground balls.

Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas made 10 saves.

Patriots lose

John Carroll (6-9) went on the road Tuesday to Gilman and lost 17-8.

Goals were scored by Jake Gottschalk (2), Alex Mink (2), Jordan Remeto, Travis Smith, Tyler Smith and Andrew Kline.

In the goal, Jake Lotz had 12 saves with Jake Smidt coming in to make two more.

