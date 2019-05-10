Five boys lacrosse teams win in Friday's latest playoff round

Boys lacrosse teams from Bel Air, C. Milton Wright, Fallston, North Harford and Havre de Grace were all winners Friday in region playoffs.

C. Milton Wright advanced into the Class 3A North, Section II final with a convincing 17-4 win over host Aberdeen.

The Mustangs (8-5) scored six straight goals in the first quarter and led 6-0 at the end of the quarter.

Aberdeen (8-4) had a few chances in that opening quarter, but the Eagles lost possession without a shot or the shots were not real tough and easily turned away by Mustangs starting goalie Jon Saulsbury.

Blane Dail opened the scoring just over minute in with assist from Fitz Brock (one goal, two assists). Alex Hardy, Quinten Hatfield and Joe Canepa (three goals) also scored in the quarter and Brent Moody (three goals) scored two.

“We were very pleased with what we did today, in the first, came off hot, had 6-0 in the first quarter,” Moody said. “Then just kept on going, didn’t really hold back.”

Aberdeen's (8-4) Frank Eufemia opened the second quarter scoring with his only goal, but CMW scored five of the next six for an 11-2 halftime lead.

Ryan Roszko, Brennan Lorence (assist) and Brock scored, before Aberdeen got its second goal from Connor Davis with 1:23 to play in the half.

The Mustangs closed the half with Moody and Canepa goals. Canepa’s goal came on a beautiful give-and-go with teammate Gavin Atkinson 6.0 left. “Most of the work goes on with the people around the ball, not the person who just scored,” Canepa said. “It’s all about whoever gives you the ball, because you wouldn’t be scoring if nobody gave you the ball.”

Aiden Moran opened the scoring in the second half and he added two more in the final quarter to finish with three goals.

Nick Domzalski and Canepa also scored in the third quarter for CMW, while Cade Bergeron scored his lone goal for the Eagles.

The Mustangs closed out the game with another 3-1 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. Moran scored his final two and Atkinson added the final goal.

Aberdeen’s final goal was scored by Kyle Addy.

“We knew what their philosophy, their MO is, we knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on us,” Eagles coach Pat Mull said. “So, we kind of tried to stick to our game plan for that, expecting them to kind of throw us out of our rhythm that we’re accustomed to, so we just tried to adjust to that. Didn’t do as well as I’d have liked. I think, initially we had a couple good looks early on and that could have given us some confidence.”

CMW goalie Salsbury made four saves and Colin Gardiner came on to make three saves. Joe Bridges also saw time, but made no saves.

Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas made six saves.

The Mustangs will host Bel Air on Monday at 7 p.m.

Bobcats beat Kenwood

Bel Air (8-8) beat host Kenwood, 17-5, in a 3A North, Section II semifinal.

Scoring two goals apiece for the Bobcats were Brandon Javier, Noah Persing, Mason Bosley, Andrew Tredinnick, Dean Dugan, Garrett Hanley and Joey Butler.

Adding a goal each were Dylan McQuarrie, Ted Zaborowski and Jonathon Pfeiffer.

Adding assists were Javier (2), Tredinnick (2), Tim Wessel, Connar Legge, Hanley and Butler.

The Bobcats played three goalies. Brandon DeJohn made four saves; Zach Liberto made two saves; and Brayden Edwards made one save.

Cougars beat Indians

Fallston (6-9) cruised past host North East (8-3) for a 16-1 win in 2A East, Section I semifinal play.

Ryan Langlotz led the Cougars with four goals and four assists. Matt White and Cal Wilcox added three goals and two assists apiece.

Pete Buckler and Caleb Hemmerich (three assists) added two goals each, while Noah McFalls and Jimmy Johnson netted a goal each.

Jack Maranto and Lucas Dees had one assist each. Maranto won 12 face offs and Dees won five.

The Cougars played three goalies. Harry Gold made one save; Jack Emmett made three saves’ and Tony Breebeck made one save.

Hawks beat Cobras

North Harford (7-7) knocked off visiting Harford Tech (2-11), 9-2, in a 2A East, Section I semifinal.

The Hawks will host Fallston on Monday.

Austin Borns led the Hawks scoring with four goals and one assist. Austin Smith aded two goals, while Hawks with a goal apiece were Derek Caiazzo, Dylan Jablon and Will Becker.

Patrick McDermott added two assists. Others with assists were Logan Wilson, Jablon and Becker.

The Hawks played two goalies. Starter Andrew Preston had nine saves and Tanner Showalter came on to make three saves.

Warriors beat Mariners

In 1A East quarterfinal action, Havre de Grace (8-5) beat visiting Joppatowne (0-9), 18-1. Stats were not provided.

The Warriors will visit Perryville in Monday’s region semifinal. Game time is 7 p.m.

Also, Monday’s other semifinal, Patterson Mill (13-1) will host Cambridge-South Dorchester at 5 p.m.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports