Patterson Mill boys win region lacrosse title, will play for 2nd straight state title

Patterson Mill boys won the Class 1A East Region lacrosse title Wednesday night, beating visiting Havre de Grace, 10-7.

The win puts the Huskies in this weekend’s 1A state semifinals to be played at Havre de Grace’s James R. Harris Stadium. The defending state champion Huskies will face Smithsburg at 8 p.m. Friday.

“We have eight seniors on that team that are special kids,” Huskies coach Jason Bellamy said. “Their guy really controlled the face off X today, really gave us problems possessing the ball, but when we did get possession, I think we were just impatient because we didn’t have it enough.”

Regardless, the Huskies (15-1) led 2-0 early on a pair of Zac Haskell goals, but the Warriors (9-6) battled back and tied the game 4-4 at halftime.

Raegen Dent scored the first Havre de Grace goal two minutes after Haskell’s second goal, but Matt Gallagher, with Chance Urban assist, scored with 1:43 left to extend the lead to 3-1 after one quarter.

Mitchell Villareal’s only goal pulled the Warriors back to within one, 3-2, but Travis Karwatka pushed the Huskies lead back to two a minute later with his only goal.

The Warriors, though, scored the final two goals of the half. Mike Sweigart, assisted by Brandon Rabbit and Jared Meehan scored 1:30 apart to send the game to the half, knotted at 4.

Havre de Grace dominated the face off battle, with Tommy Meehan winning all but three in the first half and one in the second half. All told, it was 15-4.

“Tommy Meehan is the best asset on any team in Harford County and I’ll go down as saying that,” Warriors coach Justin Parker said. “The kid won 84 percent of his face offs this year, we need to convert some of those opportunities.”

Still, Patterson Mill found ways to possess and most importantly score.

It was Dent's second goal, though, that gave Havre de Grace its first lead (5-4) just 10 seconds into the second half, but the Warriors could not extend the lead.

Too, many times over the course of the game, Havre de Grace watched offensive possessions slip away by turnovers.

With that issue, the Huskies then scored four of the next five, two each by seniors Connor Madsen and Chance Urban, to push the Huskies lead to 8-6 through three quarters.

Tommy Meehan’s only goal had given the Warriors their second and last lead, 6-5, with 9:33 to play in the third quarter.

Urban's (three goals) man-up goal with 7:43 left to play all but sealed the win. “We had a lot of guys return, we only lost three guys last year, so I mean we all have experience and we just know how to play in these situations,” Urban said. “We came back and we knew what we had to do today.”

Sweigart (two goals, one assist) answered the Urban goal, but Gallagher’s man-up goal inside a minute to play did seal the win. Kevin Dyke assisted the goal.

Dent and Sweigart led the Warriors with two goals each.

Huskies goalie Ethan Kroll made five saves and Warriors goalie Jaiden Blackmon had 12 saves.

“We’re a young team, you have the success we had this year, these kids leaned a lot that they can carry into next year,” coach Parker said. “You can’t ask for anything more than to have a young group of hungry kids that had a season to learn how to play this game.”

