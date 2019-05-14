Four Harford boys lacrosse to play for region championships

Four Harford County boys lacrosse teams will play for region titles Wednesday as teams from Patterson Mill, Havre de Grace, Fallston and C. Milton Wright were all winners Monday night.

In Class 1A East semifinal play, Patterson Mill (14-1) defeated visiting Cambridge-South Dorchester, 15-4. The game was played at Bel Air High School and its turf after two days of rain on the Huskies dirt and grass field.

Chance Urban and Kevin Dyke led the scoring with four goals apiece. Nick Repke added three goals and Connor Madsen scored two. Also scoring were Travis Karwatka and Gavin Robinson.

Repke and Madsen added two assists each and Dyke had one.

The Huskies had two goalies combing for the win. Freshman Ethan Kroll made five saves and Justin Strawderman had three saves. Patterson Mill led the game at half, 8-2.

The Huskies, defending 1A state champs, will host Havre de Grace in Wednesday’s region final. Game time is 5 p.m.

Warriors beat Panthers

Havre de Grace (9-5) advanced with an 16-7 win at Perryville in the other 1A East semifinal.

The Warriors jumped out to an 5-0 lead and cruised from there. Mike Sweigart and Mitchall Villareal scored five goals each to lead the Warriors. Tommy Meehan, who won 20-of-22 face offs, added three goals and Raegan Dent also scored three goals.

Dent added three assists and Brandon Rabbit had two. Sweigart and Villareal also had assists.

Warriors goalie Jaiden Blackmon made seven saves. In their regular season UCBAC division game, Patterson Mill beat Havre de Grace, 14-9.

The Warriors (2006) are seeking a second region title and the Huskies are look for a sixth title over the past 10 years.

Cougars top Hawks

Fallston (7-9) won the 2A East, Section I final at North Harford (7-8), winning, 11-2.

The game was dedicated to Bryan Muir, the brother of Fallston head coach Chuck Muir. Bryan, a 1982 graduate of Fallston, died unexpectedly Friday night.

Cal Wilcox scored four goals to highlight the Cougars emotional win. Matt White added three goals and Jared Yarworth scored twice. Pete Buckler and Ryan Langlotz added a goal apiece.

Caleb Hemmerich dished out four assists, while Wilcox and Yarworth had one each.

Will Becker scored both North Harford goals with assists from Derek Caiazzo and Austin Smith.

Fallston goalie Harry Gold made six saves and Jack Maranto won 10 face offs.

Hawks keeper Andrew Preston made seven saves.

The Cougars will travel to Salisbury to battle host Parkside for the 2A East title. Time to be determined.

Mustangs beat Bobcats

CMW (9-5) won the 3A North, Section II final over visiting Bel Air (8-9), 11-8.

Game stats were not provided by either team.

The Mustangs will visit Towson for the 3A North title. Game time to be determined.

