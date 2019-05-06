Region playoff brackets set for boys lacrosse teams

With the regular season finished up, boys lacrosse teams across the state, including 10 from Harford County, head into region playoff action, which for some begins Wednesday.

In Class 3A North, Bel Air will play at Edgewood at 5 p.m. C. Milton Wright will host Dundalk at a time to be determined.

In 2A East, Fallston will host Elkton at 4 p.m. while Harford Tech will visit Rising Sun at a time to be determined.

North Harford will host the Tech-Rising Sun winner in Friday’s next round.

In 1A East, Joppatowne will visit Havre de Grace on Friday with the winner visiting Perryville on Monday.

Patterson Mill, defending 1A state champions, will host the Kent County/Cambridge-South Dorchester winner on Monday.

Warriors beat Cougars

For the first time ever, Havre de Grace (2-4, 7-5) beat Fallston (1-5, 4-9) in a boys lacrosse game. The win, a 12-9, UCBAC Chesapeake Division victory, came Monday in Havre de Grace in a continuation of a game previously started and stopped in April.

“It’s a big emotional win for these guys, we told them starting the game, look, you’re spotting them one and you got the four minutes worth of butterflies out in the first game. Let’s just come out and play our game,” Warriors coach Justin Parker said. “I think they responded, they came out and they threw everything they could.”

Monday’s conclusion began with the Cougars leading 1-0 with 8:26 to play in the first quarter.

Matt White scored the Fallston goal in the original start and it was his second of five goals that opened Monday’s play some three minutes in.

Havre de Grace, though, scored three straight over a 1:30 stretch to take its first lead.

Raegan Dent (four goals, one assist) netted the first two and Mitchell Villareal added the third. Jared Yarworth, who scored the Cougars other four goals, tallied his first with :05 left in the quarter.

Tied 3-3 after one quarter, the second quarter belonged to the Warriors. Havre de Grace shut the Cougars out, 5-0, in the quarter and with two more to begin the third, built a 10-3 lead, its largest.

Brandon Rabbit scored all three of his goals in the second quarter, while Mike Sweigart, who also scored three in the win, added two assists in the quarter.

Sweigart and Villareal (two assists) closed the run with third quarter goals. Yarworth and White scored back-to-back goals for the Cougars to end the game-changing run, but the Warriors answered with the final goals from Sweigart and Dent.

White’s goal with :12 left cut the Warriors lead in half, 12-6.

Fallston scored the only three goals of the fourth quarter, with Yarworth netting the last with 6:42 to play.

Despite not scoring, the Warriors maintained possession enough and goalie Jaiden Blackmon was steady with 13 saves. Tommy Meehan was a big part of the Havre de Grace possession game with 17 face off wins.

Cougars goalie Harry Gold finished with 11 saves.

“Definitely wasn’t one of our better defensive efforts, but they did a heckuva job moving the ball and finding the open man and they have a lot of playmakers, so they did a nice job finishing,” Cougars coach Chuck Muir said.

Huskies close with win

Patterson Mill (13-1) closed regular season play Monday, beating visiting Rising Sun, 19-10, in non-division play.

Chance Urban scored four goals to lead nine Huskies in the scoring column.

Others with multiple goals were Travis Karwatka (3); Nick Repke (2); Connor Madsen (2); and Kevin Shao (2).

Huskies with single goals were Matt Gallagher, Zac Haskell, Preston Weinberg and Gavin Robinson.

Repke added three assists and Gallagher added two. Urban and Haskell had one each.

Huskies goalie Justin Strawderman made 10 saves.

Warriors beat Eagles

Havre de Grace also won at home on Friday, winning, 9-7, over Aberdeen (8-3) in non-division play.

Sweigart led the win with four goals and two assists and Villareal added two goals and an assist.

Meehan had a goal and three assists, while Cole Fox (assist) and Rabbit added a goal apiece.

Cade Bergeron led the Eagles with two goals and an assist. Chris Morgan (assist), Caden Allen, Frank Eufemia (assist), Chris Pappas and Kyle Addy each had a goal.

Connor Davis and Jordan Jenkins also had assists.

Warriors goalie Blackmon made four saves. Aberdeen keeper Nick Pappas had eight saves.

Bobcats lose

Bel Air (6-6) dropped its regular season finale at Perry Hall, 10-7, Friday in non-league play.

Noah Persing’s three goals led the Bobcats. Single goals were scored by Dean Dugan, Bryan Becker, Jonathon Pfeiffer and Garrett Hanley.

Troy Dureza added an assist and Andrew Tredinnick dished out three assists.

Bel Air goalie Brandon DeJohn made 10 saves.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports