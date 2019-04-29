Bel Air boys are .500 after non-league lacrosse win

The Bel Air boys lacrosse team stepped out of conference Monday and traveled to beat host Liberty, 11-8.

Noah Persing scored five goals to lead the Bobcats (5-5). Bryan Becker scored three goals and Mason Bosley added two. Andrew Tredinnick also added a goal.

Dean Dugan and Tim Wessel contributed two assists each. Others with an assist were Persing, Becker and Riggs.

Bobcats goalie Brandon DeJohn had 14 saves.

Cougars beat Tigers

Fallston (4-7) also went on the road to win Monday, beating host Rising Sun (1-5), 19-9, in non-division play.

Ryan Langlotz led the win with five goals, while Cal Wilcox and Jared Yarworth added three goals apiece.

Drew Claffee added two goals, and single goals were scored by Pete Buckler, Caleb Hemmerich, Noah McFalls, Jimmie Johnson, Lucas Dees and Brandon Diem.

Buckler added two assists, with Hemmerich, Wilcox and Langlotz adding an assist apiece.

Fallston played three goalies. Harry Gold made seven saves; Jack Emmett made one and Tony Breebeck made one. Jack Maranto won 20 face offs.

Eagles beat Panthers

Aberdeen (6-0, 7-3) stayed unbeaten in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play Monday with its 12-8 win over host Perryville. The Eagles led at half, 5-3.

Zach Coogan scored four goals to pace the winners and Frank Eufemia added three goals. Connor Davis scored twice and single goal scorers were Caden Allen, Kyle Addy and Cade Bergeron.

Chris Morgan added two assists and Eufemia and Tommy Carey had one each.

Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas made nine saves.

Jordan Jenkins won 12-22 face offs and Nygel Diggs led with four ground balls. Morgan and Jenkins had three ground balls each.

Hawks lose

North Harford (5-7) fell 10-9 Monday to visiting Northeast-Anne Arundel in non-league action.

Austin Borns, Derek Caiazzo and Austin Smith scored two goals each for the Hawks. Zach Sheppard, Tyler Saneman and Logan Wilson each added a goal as well.

Adding assists were Caiazzo, Borns, Wilson and Smith.

Hawks goalie Andrew Preston made six saves.

Mustangs fall, too

C. Milton Wright (5-5) lost at Arundel, 9-7, in non-league play Monday.

Nick Domzalski, Fitz Brock and Brent Moody scored two goals each and Brennan Lorence added one goal.

Brock also had two assists and goalie John Salsbury made five saves.

The Mustangs trailed 5-4 at half.

Huskies beat Bobcats

Patterson Mill (5-0, 12-0) needed overtime Friday night to edge host Bel Air (3-2), 9-8, in Chesapeake Division play.

Connor Madsen’s four goals paced the Huskies, while Kevin Dyke and NIck Repke added two goals each. Chance Urban added one goal for the winners.

Urban also added two assists and Zac Haskell had one. The Huskies led the game at the half, 5-4.

Noah Persing scored four goals to lead the Bobcats. Single goal scorers were Garrett Hanley, Mason Bosley, Andrew Tredinnick and Jonathon Pfeiffer.

Tredinnick also had four assists and Mason Bosley had two. Ted Zaborowski also had an assist.

The Huskies played two goalies. Justin Strawderman made five saves and Ethan Kroll added two.

Bobcats keeper Brandon DeJohn had 14 saves.

Mustangs beat Cobras

CMW (5-0) won at Harford Tech (0-6, 1-9), 11-3, in Chesapeake play Friday.

Stats were not provided.

Cougars get win

Fallston added a non-league win at home Friday, beating Manchester Valley, 11-7.

Matt White led the scoring with three goals, while Claffee, Wilcox and Yarworth added two goals apiece. Buckler and Langlotz also scored a goal each.

Wilcox added two assists, while others with assists were Buckler, White, Hemmerich and Langlotz.

Cougars goalie Gold made nine saves and Maranto won 15 face offs.

Hawks beat Warriors

North Harford (2-3) beat visiting Havre de Grace (1-3), 14-12, Friday in Chesapeake play.

Austin Smith led the Hawks scoring with with four goals and Caiazzo added three. hawks with two goals apiece were Borns and Wilson.

Adding a goal each were Patrick McDermott, Sheppard and Saneman.

Assists were credited to Caiazzo, Borns and Wilson.

Tommy Meehan scored five goals to lead the Warriors and Reagan Dent added a four goals and an assist.

Brandon Rabbit added a goal and three assists. Mitchel Villareal and Quentin Bushyager also scored a goal apiece.

Hawks goalie Preston made 13 saves.

Mustangs edge Warriors

In a make-up Chesapeake game played Thursday, CMW edged visiting Havre de Grace, 13-12..

Ryan Roszko led the Mustangs with three goals, while Lorence, Brock (three assists) and Blane Dail added two goals each.

Jacob Spry scored five goals for the Warriors. Rabbit (3) and Meehan (2), also had multiple goals.

CMW keeper Colin Gardiner made seven saves and Warriors goalie Jaiden Blackmon had eight saves.

