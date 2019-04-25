Patterson Mill, Aberdeen lead boys lacrosse divisions

The UCBAC’s division leaders in boys lacrosse were both in action Wednesday and both in the win column.

Patterson Mill (4-0, 11-0) was a 14-2 winner at Harford Tech (0-5, 1-8) in Chesapeake Division play.

Connor Madsen led the scoring with four goals, while Nick Repke added three. Kevin Dyke and Matt Gallagher added two goals apiece and single goal scorers were Chance Urban, Will Pape and Preston Weinberg.

Travis Karwatka, Urban and Repke also had two assists each and Madsen had one.

Anthony Portera and Charlie Marts scored a goal apiece for Tech. Both also assisted on each other’s goal.

Huskies goalie Justin Strawderman made 11 saves and Tech keeper Garrett Bernard made 17 saves.

Patterson Mill led at the half, 8-1.

Eagles beat Mariners

Aberdeen (5-0, 6-3) leads the Susquehanna Division after its 15-1 win over visiting Joppatowne (0-5, 0-7).

Caden Allen scored four goals to lead seven Eagles in the scoring column.

Connor Davis and Cade Bergeron added three goals each and Jordan Jenkins scored two. Kyle Addy, Zach Coogan and Chris Morgan scored a goal apiece.

Bergeron and Addy also dished out two assists, while Morgan and AJ Chase each had one assist.

Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas made three saves. Jenkins won 10-13 face offs and Tony Wright won 2-4. Nygel Diggs led with six ground balls and Jenkins had four.

Aberdeen led at halftime, 10-0.

Patriots beaten

John Carroll (6-7) traveled to Annapolis Wednesday to take on #2 ranked St. Mary’s and fell, 14-6.

Tyler Smith scored three goals with Will Giannelli, Jake Gottschalk and Alex Mink adding a goal each.

Jake Lots was in goal with 16 saves.

Mustangs lose

In non-league play Tuesday, C. Milton Wright (3-4) lost at South River, 12-10. The Mustangs were down at half, 8-4.

Nick Domzalski led the scoring with four goals and Joe Canepa scored three. Single goals were scored by Fitz Brock, Brent Moody and Quinten Hatfield.

Brock added three assists. Roszko and Canepa added two assists each, while Moody, Nick Brought and Hatfield had one apiece.

CMW goalie John Salsbury made five saves.

Other Wednesday scores

In Chesapeake play, Bel Air (3-1, 4-4) edged visiting Fallston (1-3, 2-7), 12-11.

In Susquehanna play, Edgewood (1-3, 2-5) was beaten by visiting Rising Sun (1-2, 1-4), 17-10.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports