North Harford, Fallston host boys lacrosse tournaments; both finish second

Both North Harford and Fallston hosted boys lacrosse tournaments Monday and both had to settle for runner-up finishes.

Patterson Mill, meanwhile, won a championship on Saturday and John Carroll added a win in the Pasadena public-private challenge.

At North Harford, the Hawks (4-6) dropped the title game to Atholton, 11-3.

Derek Caiazzo, Austin Borns and Logan Wilson scored a goal each. Noah Dehart and Patrick McDermott each had a assist.

The Hawks played two goalies. Andrew Preston made six saves and Tanner Showalter added two saves.

North Harford opened play with an 18-3 win over North East.

Eddie Brittain poured in five goals to lead the Hawks. Scoring two goals each were Austin Smith, Borns and Zach Sheppard.

Adding single goals for the Hawks were Wilson, Nick Ciampaglio, Nathan McCue, Brennan Stewart, JT Duley, Will Becker and McDermott.

Providing assists were Caiazzo, Ciampaglio, Borns (2), Wilson (2), Tyler Saneman, McCue, Duley, Stewart, Becker (2) and McDermott.

In goal.,Preston faced two shots with no saves and Showalter made two saves.

Fred Sheckels Tournament

In Fallston, the Cougars (2-6) beat Catoctin, 15-2, in the opener, but fell to Easton, 7-4, in the championship.

In the win, Matt White scored five goals and Drew Claffee added four for the Cougars. Cal Wilcox and Jared Yarworth added two goals apiece, while Pete Buckler and Will Raines each scored a single goal.

Wilcox added four assists and Buckler had two. White and Caleb Hemmerich also had assists.

The Cougars played three goalies with all three, Harry Gold, Jack Emmett and Tony Breebeck, each making one save. Jack Maranto added nine face off wins.

In the title game, Wilcox scored twice and White and Buckler scored a goal apiece.

Wilcox and Hemmerich had assists and Gold made 10 saves in goal.

Huskies win

Patterson Mill (10-0) defeated host Gerstell Academy, 18-11, Saturday to to win the first-ever ‘Fight in the Falcon’s Nest’ holiday tournament title.

Connor Madsen led the Huskies with six goals and two assists, Travis Karwatka and Matt Gallagher (assist) added three goals each, while Nick Repke, Kevin Dyke (two assists), Kevin Shao and Preston Weinberg netted two goals each. Chance Urban also scored a goal.

The Huskies played two goalies. Starter Justin Strawderman made five saves and Ethan Kroll added two saves. The Huskies led at halftime, 14-3.

Patterson Mill opened play with an 14-5 win over Tuscarora.

Madsen led the way again with four goals and an assist. Urban, Zac Haskell and Gallagher (assist) added two goals apiece.

Adding a goal each were Karwatka (two assisys), Dyke (assist), Jacob Gelndon and Weinberg. Luke Fletcher added an assist.

Strawderman, one save, and Kroll, six saves, both saw time in goal. The Huskies led at half, 7-2.

Patriots win, too

John Carroll (6-6) traveled to Anne Arundel County on Saturday to participate in the Pasadena public/private challenge. The Patriots defeated Chesapeake, A.A., 17-8, and Northeast, A.A., 16-4.

In the Chesapeake win, Jackson Marindin’s three goals led the win, while Max Snellenburg, Cam Carrigan and Tyler Smith scored two goals apiece.

Travis Smith, Will Gianneli, Garrett McNulty, Mike Dirocco, Garrett Phillips, Grant Maciver, Alex Mink and Andrew Kline added a goal each.

In goal, Jake Lotz recorded eight saves and Evan Erhardt added six saves.

In the win over Northeast, Snellenburg had seven goals and three assists in the victory. Also adding to the scoring were Mink (three goals), Tyler Smith (two goals), McNulty, Luke Chubb, Christian Smith and Derek Maggio.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports