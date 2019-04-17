Patterson Mill boys deal Havre de Grace first lacrosse loss

The Patterson Mill boys lacrosse team won its third straight UCBAC Chesapeake Division game Wednesday and in the process dealt the Havre de Grace Warriors their first loss.

The Huskies (3-0, 8-0) built an 8-5 halftime lead and the Warriors (1-1, 5-1) never got any closer in the second half in the 14-9 Patterson Mill win.

Kevin Dyke scored five goals to lead the Huskies scoring and Connor Madsen found the net four times, while assisting on three others.

Chance Urban added three goals, while single goal scorers were Travis Karwatka and Nick Repke.

Karwatka, Urban and Repke also had assists.

Mike Sweigart led havre de Grace with four goals. Tommy Meehan and Raegan Dent tallied two goals each and Brandon Rabbit scored one goal and added one assist.

Huskies goalie Justin Strawderman made eight saves. Warriors keeper Jaiden Blackmon made 10 saves.

Matt Button / The Aegis Patterson Mill's Connor Madsen gets the loose ball and breaks away from the pack during Wednesday afternoon's home game against Havre de Grace. Patterson Mill's Connor Madsen gets the loose ball and breaks away from the pack during Wednesday afternoon's home game against Havre de Grace. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

Mustangs beat Hawks

Keeping pace with Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright (3-0, 3-4) beat visiting North Harford (1-3, 3-5), 16-5, Wednesday night in Chesapeake play.

Brendan Lorence led the Mustangs scoring with four goals. Nick Domzalski added three goals and Joe Canepa scored two.

The Mustangs also got single goals from Blane Dail, Fitz Brock, Brent Moody, Dominic Balzano, Will Higgins, Quinten Hatfield and Johnny Garst.

Brock added three assists and Domzalski had two. Ryan Roszko and Canepa had one assist apiece.

The Hawks got single goals from five different players. They were Austin Borns, Dylan Jablon, Brennan Stewart, Derek Caiazzo and Austin Smith.

Mustangs starting goalie Colin Gardiner made seven saves. Joe Bridges subbed in and made two saves.

CMW led at the half, 7-0.

Eagles beat Tigers

Aberdeen (4-0, 5-3) stayed unbeaten Wednesday in Susquehanna Division action. The Eagles won at Rising Sun (0-2, 0-4), 16-7, after leading 7-4 at half.

Connor Davis poured in five goals to pace the Eagjes scoring and Chris Morgan added four goals.

Caden Allen found the nets three times and single goals were scored by Cade Bergeron, Zach Coogan, Kyle Addy and Jordan Jenkins.

Bergeron also had three assists, while Morgan, Addy and Davis had two each. Others with an assist each were Coogan and Allen.

Jenkins won 14-22 face offs and Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas made six saves.

Nygel Diggs had a team-high eight ground balls.

Matt Button / The Aegis Patterson Mill's Travis Karwatka tries an underhand flip shot on Havre de Grace goalie Jaiden Blackmon during Wednesday afternoon's game at Patterson Mill. Patterson Mill's Travis Karwatka tries an underhand flip shot on Havre de Grace goalie Jaiden Blackmon during Wednesday afternoon's game at Patterson Mill. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports