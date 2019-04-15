Havre de Grace boys see second lacrosse game postponed in a week

For the second time in a week the Havre de Grace boys lacrosse team had a game not played.

The latest occurred Monday at C. Milton Wright, where the Warriors (1-0, 5-0) and Mustangs (2-0, 2-4) were to battle in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division game.

Unfortunately, the game, which was moved to Monday from its original play date of April 24, was not played when officials were not able to make the game.

Both teams were in action Friday with Chesapeake wins.

Mustangs beat Cougars

CMW won at Fallston (0-2, 0-5), 9-6, Friday in Chesapeake play.

Nick Domzalski’s two goals led eight scorers for the Mustangs. Also scoring a goal each were Brennan Lorence, Fitz Brock, Blane Dail, Brent Moody, Ryan Roszko, Quinten Hatfield and Joe Canepa.

Brock added two assists, while Domzalski and Hatfield added one each.

Matt White and Cal Wilcox scored two goals apiece to lead Fallston scoring. Jared Yarworth and Ryan Langlotz added a goal each.

Evan Blum had two assists, while Langlotz and Chris Filicko each had one assist.

CMW goalie Colin Gardiner made eight saves, while Fallston keeper Harry Gold had five saves.

The Mustangs held a 5-2 lead at halftime.

Warriors beat Cobras

Havre de Grace opened Chesapeake play Friday at home, beating Harford Tech (0-3, 1-6), 18-3.

Leaders for the Warriors were Mitchel Villareal (four goals, one assist); Mike Sweigart (four goals, two assists); Tommy Meehan (four goals); Brandon Rabbit (three goals, three assists); and Reagan Dent (three goals, two assists).

Bobcats beat Hawks

Bel Air (2-1, 2-3) won at North Harford (1-2, 3-4), 9-7, Friday in Chesapeake play.

Noah Persing, Dean Dugan and Andrew Tredinnick scored two goals each to lead the Bobcats. Dylan McQuarrie, John Pfeiffer and Mason Bosley scored a goal apiece.

Persing, Connar Legge and Joseph Butler were credited with assists.

Logan Wilson and Austin Smith led the Hawks with two goals each. Austin Borns and Derek Caiazzo added a goal apiece.

Caiazzo, Borns and Smith also had assists.

Bel Air goalie Brandon DeJohn made 10 saves and Hawks goalie Andrew Preston made 16 saves.

Huskies stay unbeaten

Patterson Mill (7-0) stepped out of league play Friday and won at Eastern Tech, 13-4.

Chance Urban (three assists) and Connor Madsen (two assists) scored three goals apiece to pace the Huskies, while Nick Repke (assist) and Matt Gallagher contributed two goals each. Kevin Dyke (assist), Zac Haskell and Preston Weinberg each had one goal.

Kevin Shao also had one assist.

Justin Lantze scored twice for Eastern Tech.

Huskies goalie Justin Strawderman made seven saves. Patterson Mill led at the half, 8-3.

Rams beat Mariners

Edgewood (1-1, 2-4) beat host Joppatowne, 16-1, Friday in Susquehanna Division play.

The Rams got three goals apiece from Theo Cook (two assists), Dante Hiett (two assists) and Tyreak Carey. Rams with two goals were Humberto Briceno (two assists) and Payton O'Mara (assist), while Travis Burton, Zach Mateo (assist) and Zane Rogers (assist) scored a goal apiece.

Max Bonner and Mikey Stiemly also had an assist apiece and Mason Putney won seven face offs. Corey Potter added four face off wins and Rams goalie Dillon Newport recorded four saves.

The Rams did lose a non-league contest on Monday. Kenwood beat the host Rams, 8-5.

Eagles win forfeit

Aberdeen (3-0, 4-3) won by forfeit at Bo Manor (1-2, 1-4) in Susquehanna play Friday.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports