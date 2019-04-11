Patterson Mill stays unbeaten with boys lacrosse win over North Harford

The Patterson Mill boys lacrosse team won its sixth straight game with out a loss Wednesday night, beating visiting North Harford (1-1, 3-3), 13-6, in UCBASC Chesapeake Division play.

Connor Madsen led the Huskies (2-0) scoring with four goals, while Chance Urban and Kevin Dyke added three goals each. Zac Haskell and Matt Gallagher added a goal apiece.

Urban also had two assists, while Travis Karwatka and Madsen had one each.

Tyler Saneman and Austin Borns scored two goals each for the Hawks. Derek Caiazzo and Patrick McDermott added single goals.

Caiazzo and Borns also had assists.

Patterson Mill goalie Justin Strawderman made eight saves, while the Hawks played two goalies. Andrew Preston made 11 saves and Tanner Showalter added two saves.

Patterson Mill led at half, 7-2.

Eagles beat Rams

Aberdeen (2-0, ,3-3-) shut out visiting Edgewood (0-1, 1-3), 8-0, Wednesday in Susquehanna Division play.

Chris Morgan (assist) scored three times to lead the scoring. Cade Bergeron and Kyle Addy added two goals each and Jordan Jenkins scored one goal.

Addy added three assists and Connor Davis had two

Jenkins won 6-9 face offs and Eagles goalie Nick Pappas made five saves.

Bobcats beat Cobras

Bel Air (1-1, 1-3) got in the win column Wednesday, winning at Harford Tech (0-2, 1-5), 15-2, in Chesapeake play.

Noah Persing led the Bobcats with four goals. Mason Bosley and Andrew Tredinnick added two goal each and Bobcats with one goal each were Garrett Hanley, Bryan Becker, Connar Legge, Christian Spence, Ethan Fleagle, John Pfeiffer and Dean Dugan.

Brandon Javier and Nick Kraemer added two assists each and Tim Wessel added one.

The Bobcats played three goalies with Brandon DeJohn (two saves), Braden Edwards (three) and Zach Liberto (one).

Warriors, Cougars postponed

The Fallston (0-1, 0-4) at Havre de Grace (0-0, 4-0) Chesapeake battle has been put on hold. The game was stopped about four minutes in when one of the officials had a medical emergency on the field.

Patriots beat Mustangs

John Carroll (4-4) visited and beat C. Milton Wright (1-4), 13-6, Tuesday in non-league play.

John Carroll jumped out to a 9-2 lead and cruised to the win.

Two goals each were scored by Andrew Kline, Tyler Smith, Jordan Remeto, Garett McNulty, and Will Giannelli. Garrett Phillips, Alex Mink and Travis Smith all chipped in with one goal.

Nick Domzalski and Brent Moody led CMW with two goals apiece. Brendan Lorence and Ethan Little had a goal each.

In goal for John Carroll, Jake Lotz had eight saves and Jake Smidt added three saves.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports