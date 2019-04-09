Harford Tech picks up first win in boys lacrosse

The Harford Tech boys lacrosse team got its first taste of victory Monday evening. The Cobras (1-4) needed overtime but won 5-4 over visiting Aberdeen (2-3) at Cobras Stadium. It was a non-division game.

Austin Coccia scored two goals, including the game winner, for Tech.

Antony Portera, Charlie Marts (assist) and Nick Crone added a goal apiece for the Cobras.

AJ Chase, Chris Morgan (assist), Cade Bergeron and Zach Coogan scored a goal each for Aberdeen. Frank Eufemia added two assists for the Eagles.

Jordan Jenkins won 8-of-13 face offs for the Eagles.

Tech goalie Garrett Bernard made nine saves. Nick Pappas had two saves for Aberdeen.

Other Monday score

Havre de Grace (4-0) beat visiting Elkton (0-2), 18-1, in non-league play.

Mustangs beat Bobcats

C. Milton Wright (1-0, 1-3) opened UCBAC Chesapeake Division play with a 9-7 win over rival and host Bel Air (0-1, 0-3) on Friday.

CMW was ahead, 6-3, at the half.

In the loss, Noah Persing scored six goals for the Bobcats and John Preiffer tallied one.

Mason Bosley had two assists, while Andrew Tredinnick and Dean Dugan added one assist each,.

Bobcats goalie Brandon DeJohn made seven saves.

Stats for CMW were not provided.

Patriots fall

On Saturday, John Carroll traveled to US Lacrosse headquarters to take on Boys’ Latin. The Patriots fell 13-7 and fell to 3-4 on the season.

Jordan Remeto scored two goals, won 12 of 19 face offs and collected seven ground balls to lead the Patriots. Tyler Smith chipped in with three goals.

Jake Gottschalk and Travis Smith both scored single goals, while freshman Even Erhardt made an emergency start in goal and made 11 saves.

Hawks beat Cobras

North Harford (1-0, 3-2-) won its Chesapeake opener Friday, beating visiting Harford Tech (0-1), 10-5.

Austin Borns led the Hawks with three goals and an assist. Derek Caiazzo, Austin Smith and Logan Wilson scored two goals apiece. Tyler Saneman added one goal.

Smith, Patrick McDermott and Wilson each had an assist.

Portera had two goals and two assists to pace Tech. Crone, Eric Smith (assist) and Coccia added a goal each.

The Hawks played two goalies with Andrew Preston making seven saves and Tanner Showalter making two. Bernard had 20 saves for Tech.

Huskies beat Cougars

Patterson Mill (1-0, 5-0) stayed unbeaten Friday with its 14-6 Chesapeake win over host Fallston (0-1, 0-4).

Kevin Dyke led the scoring with seven goals and Connor Madsen scored four. Travis Karwatka, Nick Repke and Zac Haskell scored a goal apiece.

Karwatka, Chance Urban and Madsen each added two assists. Haskell, Dyke and Repke had one apiece.

Cal Wilcox led the Cougars with two goals. Single goal scorers were Caleb Hemmerich, Matt White, Noah McFalls and Jared Yarworth. Evan Blum added two assists.

Patterson Mill goalie Justin Strawderman made eight saves and Fallston played two goalies with Harry Gold making 10 saves and Jack Emmett making two.

Patterson Mill led 6-3 at the half.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports