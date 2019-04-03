Urban scores four goals to keep Patterson Mill boys unbeaten in lacrosse

The Patterson Mill boys lacrosse team moved to 4-0 Tuesday, wining a non-division game at Aberdeen, 11-3. The eagles stand at 2-2.

Chance Urban scored four goals to pace the Huskies scoring. Connor Madsen and Kevin Dyke added two goals apiece, while Travis Karwatka, Zac Haskell and Preston Weinberg scored a goal each.

Nick Repke and Dyke each had two assists, while Madsen and Kevin Shao had one each.

Cade Bergeron, AJ Chase and Devon Wambolt scored goals for Aberdeen. Connor Davis added two assists.

Huskies goalie Justin Strawderman made five saves. Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas had seven saves.

Mustangs winless

C. Milton Wright slipped to 0-3 Tuesday with a 12-6 non-league loss to visiting Westminster.

Brennan Lorence and Fitz Brock led the Mustangs scoring with two goals each. Aiden Moran and Dominic Balzano added a goal apiece.

Brock and Ryan Rosko had assists. CMW played two goalies with Colin Gardiner making eight saves and John Salsbury making two.

The Mustangs trailed at half, 6-3.

Hawks are 2-2

North Harford is 2-2 after falling at home Tuesday to South Carroll, 11-8, in non-league play.

Austin Borns (two assists) scored four goals to lead the Hawks. Derek Caiazzo added two goals, while Logan Wilson and Patrick McDermott tallied a goal and assist each.

In goal for the Hawks, Andrew Preston faced 17 shots, making seven saves.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports