Aberdeen boys begin division lacrosse play with shutout win

The Aberdeen boys lacrosse team opened UCBAC Susquehanna Division play Monday with an lopsided win over visiting Elkton.

The Eagles, (1-0, 2-1) scored five goals in the first quarter and rolled from there, winning easily over the Elks (0-1, 0-1), 14-0.

“It was definitely a good day, they’ve got some good talent, the goalie is pretty good, so we had to come out and execute,” Eagles coach Patrick Mull, said. “We told the boys, we just need to play our game and everything should work out. It’s always nice to especially start off the division schedule with a win. Get off on the right foot and hopefully keep the momentum going and maybe see if we can win the division this year.”

Elkton goalie Ronan DePaul made saves on the first three Aberdeen shots, but the Eagles locked in from there.

Zach Coogan’s unassisted goal goal with 8:39 left in the first quarter opened the scoring.

Cade Bergeron added the first of his team-high four goals :20 later. Shortly thereafter, Bergeron scored with assist from Frank Eufemia. That same combination worked two more times in the second quarter.

Kyle Addy and Eufemia added goals to close out the first quarter and Connor Davis scored the first goal in another five-goal quarter for the Eagles.

Bergeron’s final two goals followed and defender Nygel Diggs added his lone goal with a run from one end of the field to the other.

Chris Morgan (one assist) closed the half with his only goal.

In the third quarter the Eagles added three more goals to initiate the running clock. David and Coogan each added second goals and Jordan Jenkins, the Eagles face off man, also scored. Jenkins won 12-of-15 face offs.

The game’s final goal came from Eufemia (two goals, five assists) with 3:20 left to play. “We were allowed to space ourselves out a little bit more, than we usually do. We executed a lot better than we usually do,” Eufemia said. “We took our time on the plays on offense and that’s most important to us. When we speed things up and get outside of our zone we kind of tend to make a lot of mistakes. I was just happy with the team, happy with the outcome.”

Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas faced few shots, but only one was on goal for save. Elkton keeper Depaul had a much busier day with 13 saves,. Tony Wright added two face off wins for Aberdeen.

Patriots fall at Loyola

John Carroll (0-1, 4-2) traveled to Loyola Friday to open up MIAA A Conference play and lost, 16-4.

Goals were scored by freshman Cam Carrigan, Alex Mink, Garrett Phillips and Jordan Remeto.

Mustangs edged

C. Milton Wright (0-2) hosted and lost to Oakdale, 7-6, Saturday in non-league play.

Ryan Rosko led the Mustangs scoring with two goals. Single goals were scored by Blane Dail, Breenan Lorence, Fitz Brock and Nick Brought.

Aiden Moran and Nick Domzalski added assists.

CMW goalie Colin Gardiner made eight saves. The Mustangs led at half, 3-2.

Huskies are 3-0

Patterson Mill (3-0) stayed unbeaten with an 11-10, non-league win over visiting Winters Mill on Friday,.

The trio of Nick Repke, Connor Madsen and Kevin Dyke scored three goals apiece. Chance Urban and Matt Gallagher added goal each.

Urban and Zac Haskell each had two assists, while Madsen and Travis Karwatka had one apiece.

Huskies goalie Justin Strawderman made four saves. The Huskies, who once led 5-0, held a 7-6 halftime lead.

Rams open with win

Edgewood (1-0) opened its season Friday with a non-league win over visiting Hammond, 8-5.

The Rams got two goals each from Mikey Stiemly, Humberto Briceno and Theo Cook. Payton O'Mara and Dante Hiett added a goal each.

Assists were credited to Stiemly (2), Briceno (2) and Cook. Rams goalie Dillon Newport made five saves. Mason Putney won four face offs and Corey Potter won two.

Cougars winless

Fallston (0-3) stayed winless Thursday, losing to visiting Centennial, 13-3, in non-league play.

Fallston goals scored by Cal Wilcox (2) and Ryan Langlotz.

Fallston goalie Harry Gold made 13 saves. Jack Emmett subbed in and made two saves. Jack Maranto won 12 face offs.

Bobcats, too

Bel Air (0-2) lost at Howard, 9-5, Friday in non league play.

Noah Persing and Andrew Tredinnick netted two goals each and Dean Dugan added a single goal.

Tredinnick and Connor Legge added assists. Bobcats goalie Braden Edwards made nine saves.

