Havre de Grace boys off to 2-0 start in lacrosse

The Havre de Grace boys lacrosse team improved to 2-0 Wednesday with its second straight lopsided win.

The Warriors easily defeated visiting North East, 23-6, in non-division play.

Raegan Dent (two assists) and Mike Sweigart (one assist) led the scoring barrage with five goals apiece. Tommy Meehan (two assists) added four goals, while Mitchell Villareal and Brandon Rabbit each had three goals and three assists.

Cole Fox added two goals and Jarred Meehan had a goal and three assists.

Hawks beat Eagles

North Harford (2-1) beat visiting Aberdeen (1-1), 13-4, Wednesday in non-division play.

Evan Allred, Derek Caiazzo (two assists), Austin Borns (three assists) and Zach Sheppard led the scoring with two goals each.

Austin Smith, Logan Wilson, Patrick McDermott, Dylan Jablon and Will Becker added a goal apiece.

North Harford played two goalies. Andrew Preston made nine saves and Tanner Showalter added two saves.

Cade Bergeron and Frank Eufemia provided the Eagles scoring with two goals each. Eufemia and Nygel Diggs had an assist apiece.

Jordan Jenkins won 8-of-21 face-offs and goalie Nick Pappas made five saves.

Huskies beat Liberty

Patterson Mill (2-0) beat visiting LIberty, 9-7, Wednesday in non-league play.

Preston Weinberg led the scoring with three goals. Chance Urban, Connor Madsen and Kevin Dyke added two goals each.

Urban and Madsen also had assists. Huskies keeper Justin Strawderman made 12 saves.

Cobras drop home opener

Harford Tech (0-2) dropped its home opener to Eastern Tech, 8-3, Wednesday in non-league action.

Anthony Portera led the Cobras with two goals and seven ground balls. Nick Crone added one goal. Sean Recher and Caleb Richardson with one assist each.

Eric Smith won 9-of-13 face offs and goalie Garrett Bernard had nine saves.

Bobcats lose

Bel Air (0-1) was beaten by visiting South Carroll, 7-6, in non-league play Tuesday.

Noah Persing and Andrew Tredinnick (assist) led the Bobcats with two goals each. Brandon Javier and Garrett Hanley had a goal apiece.

Goalie Braden Edwards made 20 saves.

Cougars fall

Fallston (0-2) lost at Dulaney, 7-2, Tuesday in non-league play.

Matt White and Ryan Langlotz scored a goal each. Goalie Harry Gold made eight saves. Jack Maranto won nine face offs.

