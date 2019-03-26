Aberdeen boys open lacrosse season with a win

The Aberdeen boys lacrosse team opened its season Monday with a road victory over Loch Raven. The Eagles won, 8-4, despite trailing 3-1 at half.

Frank Eufemia (one assist) scored three goals to lead the winners. Connor Davis added two goals, while Chris Morgan, Kyle Addy and AJ Chase netted a goal each.

Zach Coogan, Addy and Jordan Jenkins also had assists. Jenkins also won 15-of-16 face-offs.

Aberdeen goalie Nick Pappas made five saves.

Hawks top Tigers

North Harford evened its record at 1-1, easily beating visiting Rising Sun, 20-6, Monday.

Austin Borns (two assists) led the scoring with five goals. Evan Allred and Derek Caiazzo (one assist) added three goals each.

Logan Wilson (two assists) scored two goals, while Hawks with single goals were Austin Smith, Patrick McDermott (two assists), JT Duley, Matt Biedermann (one assist), Eddie Brittan, Will Becker and Dylan Jablon.

Noah Dehart also had one assist.

In goal, Andrew Preston made six saves and Tanner Showalter came on to make three saves.

Huskies open with win

Patterson Mill, the defending Class 1A state champs, played at Johns Hopkins University and its Homewood Field Friday. The Huskies beat Perry Hall, 9-2.

Senior Chance Urban led the scoring with three goals and junior Kevin Dyke netted two. Connor Madsen, Nick Repke, Matt Gallagher and Preston Weinberg added a goal each.

Nathan Karwatka was credited with both Patterson Mill assists.

In goal, Huskies keeper Justin Strawderman made three saves. The Huskies pulled away in the second half after leading 2-1 at the break.

Hawks lose

North Harford opened at home, losing 13-2 to Hereford.

Hawks midfielder Caiazzo scored both goals and Nathan McCue added one assist.

North Harford played two goalies. Starter Preston made 14 saves before Showalter came on to register four saves.

Cougars lose

Fallston lost at Towson Saturday, 16-4.

Ryan Langlotz scored twice for the Cougars, who also got a goal each from Evan Blum and Cal Wilcox. Noah McFalls added one assist.

The Cougars played two goalies with Harry Gold and Jack Emmett, both making 11 saves.

Jack Maranto won nine face-offs for the Cougars, who were outshot, 48-16.

