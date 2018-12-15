C. Milton Wright squanders lead, needs overtime to win boys basketball game at Edgewood

The C. Milton Wright Mustangs boys basketball team squandered a 16-point halftime lead Friday night in Edgewood, but the Mustangs were able to regroup and win the UCBAC Chesapeake Division game in overtime. The Mustangs won, 70-63.

CMW (4-0, 2-0) built up a 34-18 lead at the half, but Edgewood (0-4, 0-1) came storming back with 10 three-point baskets, led by Nyeim Murphy (21 points), to send the game to overtime tied at 61.

In the extra period, CMW went on a 7-0 run and pulled away for the win.

Brye Hopkins led the Mustangs scoring with 26 points and Jalen Jackson added 22. Quincy Haughton added seven points and Corey Patterson pulled down seven rebounds.

Stephan Lievers added 11 points and Monzell Ware scored 10 for Edgewood.

Warriors are 4-0

Haver de Grace (4-0, 2-0) had no trouble staying unbeaten, rolling over host and rival Perryville, 81-56, Friday night in Susquehanna Division play.

The Warriors were led by a pair of double-doubles from Marlon Lewis (27 points, 14 rebounds) and Jordan White (19 points, 10 rebounds).

Mariners beat Huskies

In Chesapeake play at Patterson Mill on Friday, Joppatowne (3-1, 1-0) pulled out a 53-49 win over the Huskies (1-2, 0-2). The Mariners led at the half, 34-25.

Christian Corley led the winners with 19 points and Kyree Ellis also reached double figures with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Deanthony Creighton added nine points and nine rebounds.

Michael Austin led the Huskies scoring with 17 points and Nathan Roussey added 15 points. Connor Madsen netted eight.

Hawks top Indians

North Harford (1-1, 1-0) opened Susquehanna play Friday night on the road at North East and own, 48-23.

Paul Keeney’s 17-point, 12-rebound, double-double paced the Hawks. Sam Macatee added 12 points and seven boards and Bobby Duffy scored eight points.

Duffy and Dylan Jablon played very well defensively, noted Hawks coach Jeff Burrows.

Eagles beat Cougars

Aberdeen (1-2, 1-0) overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit Friday night to beat visiting Fallston (1-2, 0-1), 58-54, in Chesapeake play.

Aberdeen’s pressure defense aided in the come-from-behind win.

Fallston led 35-29 at half and 49-37 after three quarters. Aberdeen senior Jaquane Hayes led the Eagles with 14 points, four assists and three steals.

Mo Whitley had 11 points and five steals and Nahjuan Rodgers added 11 points and six boards.

Jermere Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Williams also made three free throws with under 15 seconds to go to seal the first career win for Eagles head coach Brandon Selby

Alex Flasch scored 20 points to lead the Cougars. Demarco Reed-Postell added nine points and did a great job distributing, noted Cougars coach Brian Hulka.

Connor Disharoon also scored nine points.

Elks drop Bobcats

Bel Air (1-2, 1-1) traveled to Elkton Friday night and dropped a close game to the Elks, 68-63, in Susquehanna play.

Cam Miller led the Bobcats with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, while Josh Stocum added 10 points.

Andrew Tredennick had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists and Sophomore Adam Piercy added 14 points and four rebounds.

Marquese Battle led Elkton with 24 points and Farod Hawkins added 22 points in the win.

"I'm real proud of the way our guys fought throughout the entire game. Elkton hit 10 three's in the game and we were still able to keep it tight the whole game,” Bobcats coach Alex Darko said. “Elkton shot the ball well from the outside and we just came up a little short.”

Elkton led at halftime 34-27.

Thursday results

Fallston lost at South Carroll, 69-60, in non-league play.

“Couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half,” coach Hulka said. The Cougars trailed 24-16 at halftime and tailed by 21 in the third quarter before making a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Disharoon led the Cougars with 17 points.

Also, Harford Tech (1-3) lost at home, 70-64, to Ben Franklin.

“Back and forth hard fought game all night, they made shots down the stretch and we didn’t”, Tech coach Drew Gill said.

TJ Lowery, Jr. had 17 points and Enoch Wiredu had 10 for the Cobras.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports