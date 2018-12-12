Jackson scores 18; C. Milton Wright rolls over Patterson Mill in boys basketball

C. Milton Wright senior guard Jalen Jackson scored a game-high 18 points Tuesday night to lead the Mustangs past host Patterson Mill, 77-41, in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division opener for both teams.

Jackson led three Mustangs (3-0, 1-0) in double figures and 11 players scored overall.

Patterson Mill (1-1, 0-1), however, got off to the fast start as Michael Austin opened the game with two steals and made layups for a 4-0 Huskies lead.

The Mustangs, though, scored the next six points to take a 6-4 lead. The run was one-of-three for the Mustangs in that quarter. Patterson Mill tied the game at 6, but the Mustangs an off five straight and then closed the quarter on an 10-0 run and a 23-12 lead.

“At the beginning they came out strong, but we kept our composure and we started running what we normally run and then we just got good shots and we just kept executing on offense throughout the game,” Jackson said.

Jackson scored five in the quarter and was one of four Mustangs to drain a three-point shot in the quarter. Also connecting from long range were Quincy Haughton (11 points), Dylan Kutcher and Michael Cummings.

Early in quarter two it was Bryan Stiemke’s steal and layup that pushed the Mustangs ahead, 28-15. Stiemke finished with seven steals and nine points.

Patterson Mill, behind six points from Peyton Celuch and five from Nathan Roussey, pulled back to within seven, 27-22, but CMW stretched the lead back out and led comfortably at the half, 41-29.

Whatever hope there was for a Huskies second half comeback was gone quite quickly when the Mustangs opened the half on an 9-2 run. It was 50-31 with 5:19 left in the third quarter and Huskies coach Jeroud Clark calling timeout.

Three minutes later the CMW lead was 56-35 and Clark called another timeout. The third quarter ended with CMW leading, 58-37.

The Mustangs closed the game with a 19-point fourth quarter, while Patterson Mill scored just four points in the quarter.

Haughton (four assists) and Brye Hopkins scored 11 points each in the win, while Corey Patterson had nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

“We expect to do that to almost every county team this year,” Jackson said in reference to the lopsided outcome.

Connor Madsen led the Huskies with 11 points. Austin finished with eight points, while Roussey and Kyle Luddy netted seven points each.

Warriors stay unbeaten

Havre de Grace (3-0, 1-0) won its third straight game Tuesday, knocking off visiting North East, 55-52, in Susquehanna Division play.

Gary Gibson led the winners with 12 points and four rebounds.

Rams still winless

The Edgewood Rams (0-3) lost their third straight game Tuesday, losing at Parkville, 66-56, Tuesday.

The Rams were led by Cameron Edwards, 17 points, two steals, and Kashief Davis, two points, four steals.

