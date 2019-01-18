C. Milton Wright boys remain unbeaten in division basketball play

C. Milton Wright scored 21 points in the fourth quarter Friday night to come from behind and beat visiting Joppatowne, 63-54, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division boys basketball game.

The game was a back and forth battle with both teams having game-changing runs.

"I think a lot of it for us is just believing in who they are and they believed in themselves,” Mustangs coach Jon Stefanides said. “We had to make some changes offensively and once we calmed down on the offensive end, good things started happening for us."

It was a 7-0 first quarter run that put the Mustangs (5-0, 10-3) out front 19-14 after one quarter.

Jalen Jackson's three-point basket to open the second quarter pushed the lead to 22-14, but Joppatowne (4-2, 7-3) went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 22 all.

The Mariners then went ahead, 23-22, on Christian Corley’s free throw as a result off a technical foul against CMW's Corey Patterson for slapping the backboard.

Jackson’s basket put the Mustangs back in front, but the Mariners, behind Corley’s eight-point quarter, slipped back ahead and led 30-26 at the half.

Baskets by Jackson (20 points, three asists), Quincy Haughton (16 points, three steals) and Patterson (six points, five rebounds, three blocks) put the Mustangs back ahead, 32-30, but a short time later, both Patterson and Haughton went to the bench with three fouls apiece.

Jordan Bullis’ three-pointer gave CMW a 35-34 lead, but with both CMW players on the bench, the Mariners took advantage.

A Corley (15 points, seven rebounds, nine assists) basket put the Mariners back ahead, 36-35. DeAnthony Creighton’s (11 points) three-point play, followed by another three-point play from Jalen Morris had the Mariners up, 42-35. CMW called timeout.

A short time later it was Joppatowne calling timeout, still ahead, 42-37.

Frank Okigweh’s (eight points, 10 rebounds) basket at the buzzer sent the game to the fourth quarter with Joppatowne still leading, 46-42.

Patterson fouled out with 6:03 to play in the game. Shortly thereafter, Haughton’s free throws had CMW back on top, 53-51.

The Mustangs next trip down the floor saw Haughton sink a three-pointer from the top of the key. It wasn’t the game winner at the time, but it did give the Mustangs a 56-51 lead and the eventual winning points. "We were struggling in the second quarter just running our offense and just trying to get the ball in the hoop,” Haughton said. “We got lit up by coach, he yelled at us at halftime, need to get the ball to the bigs."

The Mariners went cold from the floor, when they weren't turning the ball over and the Mustangs made 8-of-11 free throws in the final quarter to aid in the come back.

"I think we had a stretch there, like four straight turnovers where we could have stretched out the lead a little bit and they capitalized on our turnovers and go the lead from us eventually,” Mariners coach John Brooks said. “I think it was a good game for us in terms of getting ourselves together down the road."

Cougars get win

Fallston (2-10) picked up a non-division win Friday, winning at North Harford (5-7), 45-38. The Cougars trailed by six at half, but outscored the Hawks, 15-6, in the fourth quarter.

Connor Disharoon led the Fallston scoring wtih 17 points and Demarco Reed Postell added 15.

“We knew we had to stop Paul Keeney from getting into a rhythm and Postell did a great job limiting him. Great team defense as a whole tonight,” Cougars coach Brian Hulka said. “Offensively it wasn’t pretty, but we moved the ball well and eventually we got a few shots to fall.“

Keeney led the Hawks with 14 points and Sam Macatee had 13.

“Great environment for a high school game. We didn't play well offensively and Fallston capitalized on some second chance opportunities,” Hawks coach Jeff Burrows said.

Huskies lose fourth straight

Patterson Mill (7-7) lost its fourth straight game Friday night, losing to visiting Liberty, 64-45, in non-league play. The Huskies trailed at half, 29-23.

Michael Austin scored 16 points to lead the scoring for the Huskies and Connor Madsen added 10 points.

Patriots lose

John Carroll (3-15) lost at Loyola-Blakefield, 86-64, Friday night.

Jalen Bryant led the scoring with 21 points. TJ Vaugh added four assists and one rebound.

Eagles beat Rams

Aberdeen (3-2, 3-5) added a Chesapeake win Thursday, knocking off host Edgewood (2-3, 3-8), 48-43. The Eagles led at the half, 28-22.

Jermere Bush-Williams put up 16 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Eagles. Mo Whitley added eight points, seven steals and six assists.

Edgewood’s Monzell Ware led all scorers with 23 points and Rian Watkins scored eight.

Cobras beat Huskies

Harford Tech (3-2, 7-7) beat visiting Patterson Mill (1-4), 69-68, Thursday night in Chesapeake play.

The Cobras were down eight at hal, and 10 through three quarters. “We really picked up the pressure and intensity in the fourth quarter, forced some turnovers and got some shots to go down,” Tech coach Drew Gill said. “Really proud of our guys for sticking with it and continuing to battle after three pretty tough quarters for us.”

Senior Laday Cooper hit a pull-up, mid-range jumper near the elbow with 0.9 seconds remaining to give Tech the one-point lead.

Cooper finished with 17 (10 in the fourth quarter). Jalen Dangerfield had 14, while Curtis McKisset and Antawan Corprew each had 10.

Hawks beat Bobcats

North Harford (4-2) added a Susquehanna win Thursday, defeating visiting Bel Air (3-3, 4-5), 64-50.

Keeney led the Hawks with 21 points, while Macatee had a double-double with 18 and 10 boards.

Bobby Duffy added 10 points. The Hawks were 18-for-23 from the line and led 28-23 at the half.

Warriors postponed

Due to Cecil County Public Schools halting bus trips out of county Thursday, Havre de Grace’s Susquehanna game with Rising Sun was postponed. The game will be played January 28 in Havre de Grace. Game time is 6:45 p.m.

The Warriors (5-0, 11-0) will be in a division leading battle Tuesday at Elkton where the Elks are also unbeaten at 5-0 and 11-0. Game time is 7 p.m.

