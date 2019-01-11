Aberdeen holds off Patterson Mill for one-point boys basketball win

Mo Whitley’s three-point basket with a minute to play Friday night lifted host Aberdeen to an 65-64 UCBAC Chesapeake Division boys basketball victory over Patterson Mill.

The basket was Whitley’s only basket and he had shot an earlier three in the game that missed everything. "In the middle of the game, I pulled him over and I said, ‘look, we need you right now. I'm not gonna give up on you and you’re not going to give up on yourself,’” Eagles first year coach Brandon Selby said. “Then, he comes up and hit a huge three-pointer for us, which we needed.”

The shot came with the score locked at 62 and out of a timeout by Aberdeen with 1:18 to play.

The Huskies (1-3, 7-4) took a 33-26 lead into the half and it quickly grew to double digits (37-26) just :38 into the third quarter.

With the aid of what Huskies coach Jeroud Clark termed a ‘phantom basket’ the Eagles stormed back. “The biggest play in the game that kind of rattled us a little bit was the phantom three-point call,” Clark said. “It wasn’t even close and the difference in the game is one? That’s a three-point swing for us. It rattled us a little bit and that’s a big swing in a one-point game.”

That basket, a desperation shot from Jalen Williams, aided Aberdeen and its ability to climb back into the game.

With 2:00 left in the third quarter, Aberdeen pulled even at 43 all, but the Huskies pulled back ahead by four and led 49-48 after three quarters.

Five straight points from Patterson Mill’s Michael Austin and two more from Connor Madsen had the Huskies ahead 58-54 early in the final quarter. Aberdeen (2-1, 2-4), though, came back again to tie at 58.

The score was retied at 60 and then 62 before Whitley made the three.

The Eagles had a couple of chances to lock it up at the free throw line, but four misses gave the Huskies hope. After the first two misses, Madsen’s basket made it 65-64 with 7.1 seconds to play.

Another missed free throw with 6.2 seconds left is what the Huskies needed, but the rebound was tipped back out and back into the hands of the shooter Whitley.

Aberdeen senior forward Jermere Bush-Williams was a difference maker all night. Bush-Williams scored a game-high 26 points to keep the Eagles in the game throughout. He also added 14 rebounds. “I was just trying to help my team score, get them on a roll like I usually do,” Bush-Williams said. “I’m more of the energy guy to get the team rolling.”

Teammate Jaquane Hayes added 12 points, five assists and five steals, while Tyrell Williams scored 10 points and Marcellus Carroll had eight rebounds.

Madsen scored 22 points to pace the Huskies and Austin finished with 18. “I've known Aberdeen for a while, they're a good team. We came out here and we prepared for them at practice,” Austin said. “We just didn't come out with the victory and coach is gonna have us do what we got to do to get them next time.”

Kivon Brown added 12 points for the Huskies.

Warriors beat Hawks

Havre de Grace (4-0, 9-0) won its ninth straight Friday night to remain unbeaten. The Warriors defeated visiting North Harford, 66-39, in Susquehanna Division play.

Marlon Lewis had 21 points ands six rebounds and Jordan White added 11 points and four steals for the Winners.

Rams upset Mariners

Edgewood (1-2, 2-7) upset visiting Joppatowne (3-1, 6-2), 64-58, Friday night in Chesapeake play. The Rams led at the half, 31-27.

Leading the Rams with 19 points each were Monzell Ware and Cam Edwards. Shaun Monroe added eight points and and Travis Dean netted seven.

Christian Corley led Joppatowne with 25 points and five assists. Frank Okigweh added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“We probably missed over 15 layups and 11 free throws, ugly game,” Mariners coach Johnny Brooks said.

Bobcats beat Panthers

Bel Air (3-1, 4-3) travelled to Perryville (0-4, 0-5) Friday night and won, 68-39, in Susquehanna action.

Cam Miller led Bel Air with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and six blocks. Sophomores Brandon Kestner and Adam Piercy added 10 and 12 points, respectively, while Josh Stocum added 11 points and Zach Liberto had nine points.

Bel Air led at halftime, 35-22.

Cobras top Cougars

Harford Tech (2-1, 6-6) beat visiting Fallston (0-4, 1-9), 74-60, in Chesapeake play Friday night.

“We did a good job pressuring the ball on defense and controlling the tempo of the game,” Cobras coach Drew Gill said.

Laday Cooper scored 17 points to pace the winners, while Jalen Dangerfield and RJ Hinton, Jr. added 13 points each.

Patriots lose again

John Carroll (3-13) suffered another lopsided loss Friday night, falling at home, 90-42, to St. Frances.

Jalen Bryant had seven points and six rebounds in the loss and Tyson Commander also scored seven points.

Cesar Tchlimbo pulled down 11 rebounds (three offensive) and Roman Hemby grabbed eight boards.

