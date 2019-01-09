Six boys basketball teams post UCBAC division wins Tuesday

The C. Milton Wright Mustangs (3-0, 7-3) kept themselves atop the UCBAC Boys Basketball Chesapeake Division standings Tuesday night with a lopsided win over visiting Fallston.

The Mustangs ran out to an 40-14 halftime lead and won big, 72-37.

Quincy Haughton’s 19 points led a balanced CMW attack. Michael Cummings added 10 points, while Bryan Stiemke and Hunter Sigler each scored nine.

Corey Patterson added eight points and 10 rebounds. Haughton had four assists and three steals and Stiemke had three steals.

"We really struggled against their size and quickness on defense,” Cougars coach Brian Hulka said. “We got some good looks from three in the first half, but just didn't knock them down."

Alex Flasch and Connor Disharoon scored nine points apiece to lead the Cougars (0-3, 1-7) and Keith Edwards scored six.

Mariners beat Cobras

Joppatowne (3-0, 6-1) stayed even with CMW in Chesapeake play, beating visiting Harford Tech (1-1, 5-6), 59-38, Tuesday.

The Mariners were up just a point at half, but outscored the Cobras 22-4 in the third quarter.

Christian Corley led the Mariners with 26 points and seven assists. Kyree Ellis contributed 12 points, eight boards and four blocks and Frank Okigweh had 13 points and six rebounds.

TJ Lowery, Jr. had nine points to pace Tech, while Jalen Dangerfield had eight points as well as RJ Hinton, Jr.

Huskies beat Rams

Patterson Mill (1-2, 7-3) notched its first Chesapeake win Tuesday, beating visiting Edgewood (0-2, 1-7), 72-57. The Huskies pulled away in the second half after leading 32-29 at the break.

Michael Austin poured in a season-high 28 points to lead the Huskies. Kivon Brown added 14 points and Nathan Roussey scored nine.

Edgewood was led by Monzell Ware, 15 points; Cam Edwards, 13 points; Travis Dean, 12 points; and Omari Johnson, seven points.

Warriors still perfect

Havre de Grace (3-0, 7-0) stayed unbeaten Tuesday, winning at home over Bo Manor (2-1, 2-6), 71-54, in Susquehanna Division play.

Marlon Lewis led the winners with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawks beat Panthers

North Harford (2-1, 3-5) also added a Susquehanna win Tuesday, beating visiting Perryville (0-3, 0-4), 50-40.

North Harford built a 14-point first half lead and were up 25-16 at the break. Both Paul Keeney and Sam Macatee had 18 points. Macatee added eight boards.

Bobby Duffy had six points and five rebounds.

Bobcats beat Indians

The Bel Air Bobcats (2-1, 3-3) were also in the win column Tuesday, hosting and beating North East (0-3, 2-8), 70-37, in Susquehanna play.

Cam Miller led Bel Air with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Zach Liberto and Josh Stocum added 10 points each. Stocum also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bel Air led 35-19 at halftime.

