Havre de Grace boys fend off Edgewood for sixth basketball win

Aided by an 11-3 run over the final five minutes of play, the Havre de Grace boys basketball team stayed perfect on the season with an 70-56 victory over visiting Edgewood Friday night.

The Warriors (6-0) trailed the Rams (1-6), 50-49, with 4:48 to play and head coach Brian Eberhardt called timeout.

It was out off that stoppage that Havre de Grace went on the run. Marlon Lewis’ emphatic, two-hand slam pushed the Warriors ahead 55-52 and TJ Turner’s three-pointer capped the run and gave the Warriors an 60-53 lead.

From there the Warriors outscored the Rams, 9-3, to close the game. “We have a really young team, start just one senior. The biggest thing was, what we talked about during the timeouts was staying within our bubble,” coach Eberhardt said. “Just playing the game that we play, doing the things that we do in practice and try to ignore the buzz that surrounds you”

The game had the look and feel of a playoff game, but it was simply a non-division game between UCBAC schools.

Havre de Grace jumped ahead right off the tip with Josiah Scott draining a three-point shot.

Edgewood’s first lead, 10-9, came on a three-point shot from Monzell Ware (eight points), but the Warriors led after one quarter, 13-10.

Jayden Hyman came off the bench for Havre de Grace to the defense. Hyman’s two steals and Lewis’ layup had the Warriors out front, 15-10, but the Rams scored six straight and led 16-15 on an Omari Johnson three.

Jordan White's three-point-play with 3:20 left in the half tied the game at 20. Ryan Watkins’ three-pointer at the buzzer pushed Edgewood ahead, 27-25, at the half.

Johnson, who led Edgewood with 14 points, scored eight quick points in the third quarter and the Rams had their biggest lead, 36-30.

A 10-5 Havre de Grace run had the lead down to one, but Watkins made another three-point shot to boost the Rams lead to 44-40 after three quarters.

Lewis (20 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) scored four points to tie the game 44-44. The game was tied again at 46, before Turner (12 points) made his first three-pointer to put Havre de Grace back out front, 49-46.

Edgewood scored the next four points to retake the lead, 50-49 and set up the final five minutes.

“I'm extremely proud of the way that they played defense throughout the entire game,” acting Rams head coach Sarah Friedman said. “The last five minutes, we weren’t getting back to the ball, we weren’t cutting the fast break off as quick as we were earlier in the game. We ran man the entire game, we were probably starting to get a little fatigued.”

Hyman finished with 17 points and White added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.

Cam Edwards had 10 points for Edgewood and Watkins finished with nine points.

Eagles win

Harford Christian (5-3) got a pair of free throws from Mikey Drew with :15 left to beat Rosedale Baptist, 55-53, Friday.

Houston Howell hit a free throw to tie it. Drew finished with with 20 points and five steals and Howell added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Than Thymes also scored eight points, while Seth Giro added seven points. Evan Coomes had six points and six rebounds and Darus Bacote had eight 8 assists and a block.

Mustangs win

C. Milton Wright, playing at home for the first time this season, defeated Centennial, 42-26, in a low-scoring, non league game played on Thursday.

Brye Hopkins led the CMW (6-3) scoring with 15 points. Bryan Stiemke added nine points and three steals and Quincy Haughton had seven points, three assists and three steals.

Corey Patterson finished with four points, six rebonds and five blocks.

Joey Sedlacko’s eight points were high for the Eagles. CMW led the game at half, 21-8.

Huskies roll

In non-division play Thursday, Patterson Mill (6-3) easily beat visiting Bo Manor (2-5), 72-17. The Huskies were ahead big at halftime, 45-13.

Patterson Mill had 10 players in the scoring column, led by Connor Madsen’s 23 points. Kyle Luddy added 12 points and Nathan Roussey scored nine. Michael Austin added eight points in the win.

Bobcats top Eagles

Alko in non-league p[ay Thursday, Bel Air (2-3) knocked off host Harford Christian (4-3), 60-36.

Josh Stocum scored 16 points to lead the Bobcats and Cam Miller netted 13.

Howell led HCS with 12 points and Drew added 10.

Other Thursday scores

In a pair of non-division games, Joppatowne (5-1) beat visiting North East (2-7), 83-43, and Edgewood (1-5) lost to visiting Elkton (8-0), 84-74.

Stats were not provided for either game.

