North Harford's Macatee is top winner of annual Bud Bitzer scholarship fund

For the 17th year the Harford County Ravens Nest No. 1’s Bud Bitzer scholarship fund helped a group of young men to pursue their aspirations to attend college for their actions on and off the football field with scholarship grants.

Including the awards presented at Thursday evening’s event, the Bud Bitzer Scholarship fund has given more than $185,000 in scholarships to players from each of Harford County’s 11 high schools.

This year’s $18,400 in scholarships were divided among the 11 seniors. Four players, Anthony Blume, Edgewood; Anthony Johnson, Aberdeen; Darrius Lloyd, John Carroll; Jeremiah Minter, Harford Tech; received $750. Two players, Kameron Brown, C. Milton Wright; and Jamaal Chase, Joppatowne; received $1,100 each. Will Gileza, Patterson Mill; and James Johnson, Fallston; received $1,300 each. Havre de Grace’s Joshua Mergler received $1,800 and Bel Air’s Thomas Wilkins received $2,300. The top $6,500 scholarship was presented to North Harford’s Sam Macatee who is headed to the University of Maryland in College Park to study Finance.

One of the Ravens Nest long time members and member of the scholarship committee Pat Skebeck, who passed away in 2018, was honored in the evening’s program. Skebeck was a passionate Ravens fan, much like Bitzer, and worked closely with the Bitzer family to build the program. A long time Harford County Public Schools teacher and administrator, Skebeck also loved the opportunity to honor so many Harford County students.

Since 2002, the Bud Bitzer scholarship fund has helped more 100 deserving Harford County football players. In keeping with tradition, Scott Garceau from 105.7 The Fan was the evening’s emcee for the banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Greg Senat was the guest speaker, offering a few words of wisdom to the recipients on his experiences in becoming a professional football player.

Before his death, Bud Bitzer, a charter member of Harford County Ravens Nest No. 1 and the epitome of a home team supporter, dreamt of creating a scholarship through the organization that would be awarded to one senior athlete in Harford County. At his first Board of Directors meeting for Ravens Nest No. 1, Bitzer put forward the idea to initiate the scholarship. Now, 17 years later, the scholarship that bears Bitzer’s name has presented more than $185,000 in scholarships to players from each of Harford County’s 11 high schools. For more information about Ravens Nest No. 1 or the fund raising events to benefit the scholarship fund, visit www.ravensnest1.com.