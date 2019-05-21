Bel Air softball wins region title over Towson, 3-0

The Bel Air Bobcats girls softball won a region title for the first time in 25 years Friday, shutting out host Towson, 3-0, in the Class 3A North championship game.

Kat Perea took care to the pitching for the Bobcats (13-4), allowing zero runs and striking out six. She allowed four hits and one walk.

Towson pitcher Jessica Leatherwood struck out five. She gave up six hits.

The Bobcats got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Abbey Bannan led off with a single, followed by a swinging bunt single from Maddie Bosley. Bannan advanced to third and Bosley to second on wild pitch in the dirt.

Perea hit a sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Bannan.

Bosley and Arianna Dramis each collected two hits for Bel Air.

The Bobcats were to play Huntingtown in a state semifinal Tuesday night at Bachman Park.

Huntingtown is the defending 3A state champions.

