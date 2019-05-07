Bel Air women's lacrosse league open for players

Registration for the Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League is now open. The league has been in existence since 1992 and is open to high school, college and post-collegiate players with at least one year playing experience.

The season will open with a “dust off the stick” scrimmage night on May 21, at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street field from 6-7:30 p.m.

Games will begin on May 28 and the season will run until mid-July. All games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6 and 7 p.m.

The cost for the season, including jersey, is $90 if registered by May 10. After May 10, a $10 late fee will be added. To register, go to http://belairwomenslacrosse.assn.la. For more information or questions, email womenslacrosse@belairrec.org.

